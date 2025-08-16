  • home icon
  • Shows
  • The Institute season 1 episode 7 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

The Institute season 1 episode 7 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

By Deepti Sequeira
Published Aug 16, 2025 23:17 GMT
An image of Luke Ellis from The Institute season 1 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [MGM+])
An image of Luke Ellis from The Institute season 1 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [MGM+])

The Institute season 1 episode 7, Hide, will arrive on MGM+ at 9 pm ET on August 17, 2025. The show's latest episode, written by Sam Sheridan, will have a runtime of 54–59 minutes. Luke is poised to face insurmountable challenges in his quest to expose the Institute as Sigsby and her team ramp up their search for the teenager all across town.

Ad

The episode's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Luke and Tim go on a desperate search for help as Sigsby uses all of her formidable assets in a last-ditch attempt to keep the Institute's secrets."

When does The Institute season 1 episode 7 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Stackhouse and Sigsby as seen in The Institute season 1 episode 6 (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)
Stackhouse and Sigsby as seen in The Institute season 1 episode 6 (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)

The Institute season 1 episode 7 is set to release at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on MGM+. The penultimate episode of the horror series raises the stakes as Luke and Tim race against time to expose the Institute, while doing their best to evade capture by Sigsby and her team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Take a look at the episode's release schedule, as per different time zones, below:

Time ZoneRelease DateRelease Time
Eastern TimeSunday, August 17, 202509:00 pm
Central TimeSunday, August 17, 202508:00 pm
Mountain TimeSunday, August 17, 202507:00 pm
Greenwich Mean TimeMonday, August 18, 202501:00 am
Central European TimeMonday, August 18, 202503:00 am
Eastern European Time Monday, August 18, 2025 03:00 am
Indian Standard Time Monday, August 18, 2025 06:30 am
Australian Eastern Standard Time Monday, August 18, 2025 11:00 am
Ad

Viewers with a valid subscription to MGM+ can watch The Institute season 1 episode 7 online. The plan costs $6.99 per month and $58.99 per year and offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

How many episodes are left in The Institute season 1?

A still of Viggo Hanvelt as Avery Dixon from The Institute season 1 (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)
A still of Viggo Hanvelt as Avery Dixon from The Institute season 1 (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)

The Institute's season 1 finale is left with only one more episode before the series concludes on August 24, 2025. Sam Sheridan and Benjamin Cavell, who also serve as executive producers, have written the show's final episode, titled Fight. Its runtime is approximately 54–59 minutes and will reveal the fates of Luke, Tim, and the nefarious Institute as they engage in a final showdown of good versus evil.

Ad

A brief recap of The Institute season 1 episode 6

Ad

The Institute season 1 episode 6 focuses on Luke's escape and his chance meeting with Tim, the only person he can trust to help him. Maureen, who helped Luke escape, takes her life after realizing that Stackhouse is onto her. Before dying, she ensures that the reporter, Kate, meets Luke at the Red Steps, unaware that Kate secretly works for the sinister organization.

However, Luke and Tim outsmart Kate and fight her off before she falls to her death. Aware that the Institute has informants all around town, Tim decides to take Luke to Chief Ashworth at the police station. In the final moments of the episode, Luke hands over the flash drive, and all three of them look shocked at the contents of the video.

Ad

However, an informant present at the police station reveals Luke's location to Stackhouse.

Major events to expect from The Institute season 1 episode 7

An image of Sigsby from The Institute season 1 episode 6 (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)
An image of Sigsby from The Institute season 1 episode 6 (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)

Take a look at the significant plot developments from The Institute season 1 episode 7:

Ad
  • Luke and Tim will have to go on the run as Sigsby will leave no stone unturned to catch Luke and bring him back to the Institute.
  • The video in the flash drive holds the key to exposing the Institute and leading to its downfall. It remains to be seen what information is present in the flash drive and who Chief Ashworth can rely on to help them.
  • At the facility, Hendricks and Stackhouse may torture Avery for information on Luke. Due to their shared telepathic powers, Luke may discover Avery's condition and decide to turn himself in.
Ad

Stay tuned for the episode recap of The Institute season 1 episode 7.

About the author
Deepti Sequeira

Deepti Sequeira

Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.

She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.

Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.

Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Maithreyi S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications