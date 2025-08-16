The Institute season 1 episode 7 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

The Institute season 1 episode 7, Hide, will arrive on MGM+ at 9 pm ET on August 17, 2025. The show's latest episode, written by Sam Sheridan, will have a runtime of 54–59 minutes. Luke is poised to face insurmountable challenges in his quest to expose the Institute as Sigsby and her team ramp up their search for the teenager all across town.The episode's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:&quot;Luke and Tim go on a desperate search for help as Sigsby uses all of her formidable assets in a last-ditch attempt to keep the Institute's secrets.&quot;When does The Institute season 1 episode 7 come out? Release time for all major time zonesStackhouse and Sigsby as seen in The Institute season 1 episode 6 (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)The Institute season 1 episode 7 is set to release at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on MGM+. The penultimate episode of the horror series raises the stakes as Luke and Tim race against time to expose the Institute, while doing their best to evade capture by Sigsby and her team.Take a look at the episode's release schedule, as per different time zones, below:Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimeEastern TimeSunday, August 17, 202509:00 pmCentral TimeSunday, August 17, 202508:00 pmMountain TimeSunday, August 17, 202507:00 pmGreenwich Mean TimeMonday, August 18, 202501:00 amCentral European TimeMonday, August 18, 202503:00 amEastern European Time Monday, August 18, 2025 03:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, August 18, 2025 06:30 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Monday, August 18, 2025 11:00 am Viewers with a valid subscription to MGM+ can watch The Institute season 1 episode 7 online. The plan costs $6.99 per month and $58.99 per year and offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.How many episodes are left in The Institute season 1?A still of Viggo Hanvelt as Avery Dixon from The Institute season 1 (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)The Institute's season 1 finale is left with only one more episode before the series concludes on August 24, 2025. Sam Sheridan and Benjamin Cavell, who also serve as executive producers, have written the show's final episode, titled Fight. Its runtime is approximately 54–59 minutes and will reveal the fates of Luke, Tim, and the nefarious Institute as they engage in a final showdown of good versus evil.A brief recap of The Institute season 1 episode 6 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Institute season 1 episode 6 focuses on Luke's escape and his chance meeting with Tim, the only person he can trust to help him. Maureen, who helped Luke escape, takes her life after realizing that Stackhouse is onto her. Before dying, she ensures that the reporter, Kate, meets Luke at the Red Steps, unaware that Kate secretly works for the sinister organization.However, Luke and Tim outsmart Kate and fight her off before she falls to her death. Aware that the Institute has informants all around town, Tim decides to take Luke to Chief Ashworth at the police station. In the final moments of the episode, Luke hands over the flash drive, and all three of them look shocked at the contents of the video.However, an informant present at the police station reveals Luke's location to Stackhouse.Major events to expect from The Institute season 1 episode 7An image of Sigsby from The Institute season 1 episode 6 (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)Take a look at the significant plot developments from The Institute season 1 episode 7:Luke and Tim will have to go on the run as Sigsby will leave no stone unturned to catch Luke and bring him back to the Institute.The video in the flash drive holds the key to exposing the Institute and leading to its downfall. It remains to be seen what information is present in the flash drive and who Chief Ashworth can rely on to help them.At the facility, Hendricks and Stackhouse may torture Avery for information on Luke. Due to their shared telepathic powers, Luke may discover Avery's condition and decide to turn himself in.Stay tuned for the episode recap of The Institute season 1 episode 7.