The Last of Us guest star Joe Pantoliano says he forgot Pedro Pascal while filming that final scene

The Last of Us season 2 premiered on April 13, 2025, continuing the story on HBO Max. Fans eagerly followed the post-apocalyptic drama’s latest episodes, streaming exclusively on this platform.

The series remains one of the most-watched, drawing millions with its intense storytelling and memorable characters. Viewers can watch the new season directly on HBO Max, where episodes release weekly.

The show is set twenty years after a fungal pandemic ravages the United States, turning many into hostile infected creatures. Season 2 is about Joel and Ellie's lives in Jackson, Wyoming, where they live with friends and relatives.

The story is about survival, devotion, and revenge. It is based on the 2020 video game The Last of Us Part II and goes into further detail on the complicated relationships between the characters.

Recently, guest star Joe Pantoliano revealed in an interview that he forgot about Pedro Pascal while filming his final scene in the series. Pantoliano’s surprising confession adds a new layer to the behind-the-scenes stories of The Last of Us. His candid comments about working with Pascal and the emotional weight of the scene offer fans a glimpse into the making of the show.

The Last of Us guest star Joe Pantoliano’s comment on Pedro Pascal

In a May 18 interview with Variety, Joe Pantoliano opened up about his experience filming a crucial final scene on The Last of Us season 2. He said that even though he had met Pedro Pascal before, he forgot who Pascal was at first when they met again on the set.

Pantoliano said,

“I saw Pedro, and I was about to say, ‘Hi, nice to meet you,’ and all of a sudden he starts going, ‘Joey Pants! Joey Pants!’”

He described Pascal’s enthusiastic greeting with hugs and kisses, which caught him off guard.

Pantoliano recalled how Pascal reminded him of a previous meeting over 25 years ago, saying,

“You don’t f***ing remember me?! I’ve been to your house, for Christ’s sake! I’ve been to your apartment in Hoboken!”

He also mentioned a play reading by Sam Weisman where they had met. Pantoliano confessed,

“I was like, Holy Christ, yeah, I remember that guy.”

Pascal even showed a photo from that reading, which helped Pantoliano remember the younger version of the actor.

The guest star also shared how working on The Last of Us was emotionally intense. He said about the heartbreaking final scene,

“Neil really took me to task. He would just say, ‘Again,’ and ‘again,’ and ‘again.’ God almighty, I murdered my entire family.”

The actor spoke about how the scene forced him to bring in memories of his loved ones. Despite the challenges, Pantoliano praised the cast and crew, saying the environment was inviting, which eased his anxiety as a guest actor.

Interestingly, Pascal’s character Joel had died earlier in the season, making his appearance in the episode a flashback. Pantoliano’s role as Eugene was small but significant, showing Joel’s complicated past.

The actor reflected on the detailed special effects and production design, praising the realistic forest set. He described the experience as unlike the usual green screen work, helping actors immerse themselves in the story.

More about Joe Pantoliano

Joe Pantoliano, who is often called "Joey Pants," has been acting for more than 50 years. People remember him for his great supporting parts in movies and TV shows like The Matrix (as Cypher) and The Sopranos (as Ralph Cifaretto).

He has been in more than 140 productions, and he typically gives great performances in minor parts. Pantoliano received an Emmy for his work on The Sopranos.

Pantoliano plays Eugene in The Last of Us. He is a small character, yet he is vital to the story. Eugene is a Firefly who lives in Jackson, Wyoming. An infected person bites the individual and asks to see his wife one last time before he dies.

Pantoliano has also worked in a lot of tough dramas and thrillers outside of this role. He is a well-known actor who gets a lot of guest spots that have a great effect because he can quickly develop a character and an emotion. He keeps this up in The Last of Us by making a great effect even though he doesn't have much screen time.

You can watch The Last of Us season 2 on Max.

