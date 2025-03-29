The Last of Us season 2 complete release schedule - All episodes and when they arrive

Joel and Ellie are all set to return to the screen of fans as The Last of Us season 2 is only 2 weeks away. With the show set to premiere on Sunday, April 13, 2025, on Max and HBO, the show will follow Joel and Ellie as it picks up a few years after the events of season 1. Now, living together in Jackson, new challenges lie ahead of them, and some heartbreaks are also coming.

With The Last of Us season 2 beginning its run soon, fans must be wondering exactly when all the episodes will drop - and this article will tell them exactly that. However, fans must note that while season 1 of the Pedro Pascal-starrer had nine episodes, season 2 will be considerably shorter.

Release date for all episodes of The Last of Us season 2 explored

The Last of Us season 2 will premiere its first episode on April 13, 2025, on Max, after which a new episode of the series will premiere every week on Sundays. The season will have fewer episodes compared to season 1. Whereas season 1 had nine episodes, season 2 will only consist of seven episodes this time around.

The entire season will run until May 25, 2025, when its finale will premiere. Here is the release date for all the episodes:

Episode Number Episode Title Episode Release Date 1 Future Days April 13, 2025 2 TBA April 20, 2025 3 TBA April 27, 2025 4 TBA May 4, 2025 5 TBA May 11, 2025 6 TBA May 18, 2025 7 TBA May 25, 2025

Where to watch The Last of Us season 2?

Fans can tune in for The Last of Us season 2 on Max and HBO when it premieres on April 13, 2025, in the United States of America and the other regions the show is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

The show will be available at no further cost for those who already have a subscription.

Cast of The Last of Us season 2 explored

Season 2 of the show will feature the return of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie. Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley will return, as will Tommy and Maria. However, the show also adds newcomers such as Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, and more to its cast.

Here is the entire cast list for the upcoming season of the show:

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Rutina Wesley as Maria

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

Young Mazino as Jesse

Isabela Merced as Dina

Danny Ramirez as Manny

Ariela Barer as Mel

Tati Gabrielle as Nora

Spencer Lord as Own

Catherine O'Hara as Gail

Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon

What is The Last of Us season 2 about?

While The Last of Us season 1 covered the entirety of the first game, season 2 of the show will be adapting the second game. However, the entirety of the second game won't be adapted for the season - but only a part of it. In season 2 of the show, fans will see Joel and Ellie living with Tommy and his community in Jackson and trying to have normal lives.

But when Joel's past actions catch up to him, it sends him and Ellie down a path they both may not have anticipated.

For further updates on the upcoming show, stay tuned with us.

