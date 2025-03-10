The Last of Us season 2 trailer revealed: What to expect in the upcoming season

HBO's The Last of Us season 2 official trailer was released on March 9, 2025, setting great expectations for the upcoming season. The trailer is available on HBO Max's official YouTube channel and social media platforms. It has already received millions of views with each frame being inquisitively analysed amongst the followers of the series and the video game.

The Last of Us season 2 is set to be available for streaming from April 13, 2025 on HBO Max.

Still from The Last of Us season 2 (Image via x/@StreamOnMax)

Trailer breakdown for The Last of Us season 2

Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are seen embarking on a trek in their dangerous and post-apocalyptic world in the The Last of Us season 2 trailer. Action-packed sequences, new characters and a more faithful adaptation to the video game are the highlights of the preview.

Ellie's developed into a vengeful survivor, who now faces more enduring battles both, physically and psychologically, making for a notable storyline to be explored in the upcoming season. Key scenes from The Last of Us Part II, such as snippets of the Jackson, Wyoming, community where Ellie and Joel have been residing, will be familiar to video game fans.

Introduction of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) drops significant hints at the battles that will influence the plot further. The video sets the tone for an emotionally charged and action-packed continuation of the story with spooky music, striking photography, and a sense of dread.

Cast reveal for The Last of Us season 2

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return to their roles of Joel and Ellie from season 1. Kaitlyn Dever has been cast as Abby in the new season, a pivotal character from the video game series. Abby's storyline and character promise to add more perspective to the series and also give rise to new conflicts.

Ellie's love interest, Dina, is being played by Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino too joins the cast as Jesse, another important character in Ellie's character arc.

The Last of Us season 1 recap

The Last of Us took its audiences on a rollercoaster of a journey in their first season as they embarked on their cross-country journey through a post-apocalyptic world destroyed by Cordyceps. The series promises remarkable storytelling, stunning visuals, and complex characters, while adhering very closely to the video game series created by Naughty Dog.

Their journey, one filled with excruciating obstacles and allies unworthy of trust, leads them to many encounters. Joel's decision to save Ellie from the Fireflies in the season finale left the audience in complete shock as it caused the end of humanity's hope to survive. It later led Joel to lie about the occurred events, to prevent losing her. As Ellie learns the truth, her actions will be a key highlight of the highly anticipated season 2.

While the audience awaits April 13 to stream the new season, one thing is certain— the world of The Last of Us is about to become even more terrifying and unforgettable. The Last of Us season 2 has set up expectations of intense action, powerful storytelling, and devastating character arcs that stay true to the original material.

