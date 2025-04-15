The Last of Us season 2: Why does Abby want to kill Joel?

The Last of Us season 2 premiered on April 13, 2025, and introduced one of the show's pivotal characters. This character is Abby, brought to life by Last Man Standing and Apple Cider Vinegar star, Kaitlyn Denver.

Disclaimer: This article comprises spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

For those unfamiliar with who Abby is, episode 1 of The Last of Us season 2 introduces her as the daughter of Jerry Anderson. Jerry was the doctor operating on Ellie at the hospital to extract a cure that could save humanity from the infection at the center of the show's narrative. He was also one of the people Joel killed while trying to save Ellie.

Besides revealing Abby's identity, the first episode of The Last of Us season 2 also showed the devastation Abby's father's death had caused her. It also highlighted her eagerness to kill Joel to avenge the death of her father.

Abby wants to kill Joel to avenge his father in The Last of Us season 2

As previously mentioned, Abby wants to kill Joel since he killed her father, Jerry Anderson, one of the surgeons who was supposed to operate on Ellie last season. This was after he and the others discovered that Ellie had developed immunity to the infection and could aid in providing a cure for eradicating it and saving several lives.

However, before he could proceed with the surgery, Joel attacked the fireflies and everyone else associated with the mission in an attempt to save Ellie. While he massacred them, Jerry's daughter, Abby, was nearby, as depicted in episode 1 of The Last of Us season 2.

She was evidently disappointed by the fact that she could not save him. Additionally, the episode revealed that the others, who had lost family members and friends among the people Joel killed, were not too keen on taking action against him. However, Abby, who was very close to her father, was determined to put Joel to the test for killing him.

What happens to Joel's character in The Last of Us games?

Abby kills Joel in The Last of Us Part II by Naughty Dog. She faces several hurdles but still relentlessly looks for him and eventually locates him in Jackson, Wyoming.

Once she finds him, she shoots him with a shotgun, severing his leg. She then asks one of her surgeon friends to mend the wound so that he would not bleed to death. Abby then takes a golf club and starts beating Joel, killing him in the process.

If the HBO series based on the games follows the same trajectory, then Joel may end up being killed by Abby. However, the timeline of that event is not known at the time of this writing.

When does the next episode of The Last of Us season 2 come out?

The second episode of The Last of Us season 2 is scheduled for release on HBO and Max on Sunday, April 20, 2025. It will pick up where the season's premiere episode left off, while carrying the narrative forward.

As the first episode of the season highlighted, the second episode will focus heavily on the dynamics between Joel and Abby, with the former trying to hunt down the latter to kill her.

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

