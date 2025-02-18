The Lincoln Lawyer season 4: Everything we know so far

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 is officially in motion. Although showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez expressed ambiguity concerning the show's renewal last year (TV Insider), Netflix confirmed the fourth installment on January 21, 2025.

That said, the network did not provide specific details regarding the release date or plot of the upcoming season. However, it announced some key characters and actors who will be part of season 4.

According to an article published on Netflix's Tudum on February 4, 2025, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will reprise his role as Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer season 4. Additionally, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Neve Campbell will return as Lorna, Izzy, Cisco, and Maggie, respectively.

Other significant details about the highly anticipated installment of the show will be explored in the subsequent paragraphs. Continue reading to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and is speculative in nature. Readers' discretion is advised.

Does The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 on Netflix have a release date?

As of February 18, 2025, the release date for The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 is not yet known. However, Tudum reported in an article dated February 4, 2025, that production for the show is expected to start in February this year.

Looking at past trends, seasons 2 and 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer took approximately five months to film. Episodes were typically released four months after filming concluded. Based on this timeline, filming for season 4 should wrap up around July, with new episodes potentially being released in November 2025.

Who is in the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer season 4?

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 (Image via Getty)

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson, Jazz Raycole, and Neve Campbell will all be reprising their roles in the upcoming season of The Lincoln Lawyer. They will return as Mickey Haller, Lorna Crane, Dennis "Cisco" Wojciechowski, Izzy Letts, and Maggie McPherson, respectively.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 will also introduce a new character named Dana Berg, who will be portrayed by actress Constance Zimmer. For the uninitiated, Zimmer is an Emmy-nominated actress who has worked on projects such as Boston Legal (2006–07), and House of Cards (2013–18).

As for Zimmer's character in the show, Dana is a former colleague of Maggie's. She will play a crucial role in the season's narrative, which will chronicle Haller as he navigates a complicated situation he found himself in last season.

What is known about the plot of The Lincoln Lawyer season 4?

At present, not much is known about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 (Image via Tudum/Netflix)

As of this writing, there is no news about the plot of The Lincoln Lawyer season 4. However, a few deductions could be made based on the events from the previous season.

Those who have followed the previous season would recall that the season ended with the police discovering the body of one of Haller's infamous clients in his car.

The consequences of this significant discovery were not addressed in the last season. However, since each season builds on the previous one, audiences can expect a lot of questions to be answered, including those related to this specific incident.

That said, it has been announced that season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer will be adapted from The Law of Innocence, the sixth book in Michael Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer novel series. This aligns closely with the themes that could potentially be explored in the upcoming season. An excerpt from the Los Angeles Times review of the book states:

"On the night he celebrates a big win, defense attorney Mickey Haller is pulled over by police, who find the body of a former client in the trunk of his Lincoln. Haller is immediately charged with murder but can’t post the exorbitant $5 million bail slapped on him by a vindictive judge."

It also mentions:

"Mickey elects to represent himself and is forced to mount his defense from his jail cell in the Twin Towers Correctional Center in downtown Los Angeles. All the while he needs to look over his shoulder—as an officer of the court he is an instant target, and he makes few friends when he reveals a corruption plot within the jail."

All episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer seasons 1 to 3 are available for streaming on Netflix.

