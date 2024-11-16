The Madness season 1: Release date, cast, plot, and everything you need to know

The Madness season 1 will premiere on Netflix on November 28, 2024. A conspiracy thriller limited series created by Stephen Belber, all eight episodes of the series will be released on the same day.

The series is expected to be a thrilling story of a media pundit wrongly accused of a sensitive crime. In order to clear his name, he must overcome professional and personal challenges.

Colman Domingo, a critically acclaimed actor, director, and playwright, will play the lead role in The Madness season 1. Other known faces like Marsha Stephanie Blake and Gabrielle Graham, among others, will accompany him as his character wades through mysterious circumstances. Read on to learn everything you need before the show’s release.

The Madness season 1- Streaming options and release date

Though the titles of the individual episodes are unknown, it is confirmed that all 8 episodes of the series will be released on November 28, 2024. The series will be available to watch on Netflix exclusively.

Netflix typically releases new episodes or shows at 12:00 am Pacific Time. Considering this, the following table lists the release date and time of The Madness season 1 alongside the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, November 28, 2024 12 am Central Time Thursday, November 28, 2024 2 am Eastern Time Thursday, November 28, 2024 3 am British Summer Time Thursday, November 28, 2024 8 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, November 28, 2024 12:30 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, November 28, 2024 9 am Australian Central Time Thursday, November 28, 2024 4:30 pm

The Madness season 1- Cast and crew

Apart from director Stephen Belber, the showrunners include Belber and V. J. Boyd. Clément Virgo has directed the show's first two episodes. The executive producers include Belber, Boyd, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Kaitlin Dahill, and Clément Virgo.

The cast of The Madness season 1 includes:

Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels

Marsha Stephanie Blake as Elena Daniels

Gabrielle Graham as Kallie

John Ortiz as Franco Quinones

Tamsin Topolski as Lucie Snipes

Thaddeus J. Mixson as Demetrius

Talking to Tudum on November 14, 2024, Domingo stated that “everything” about the series' story excited him. Commenting on the character he portrays in The Madness season 1, he said:

“It was a unique protagonist, one that I had never seen or experienced.”

What is The Madness about?

Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The official synopsis of The Madness season 1 reads:

“After a media pundit stumbles upon a dead body deep in the Poconos woods, he finds himself framed for the murder of a notorious white supremacist.”

The series will depict the story of a media pundit named Muncie Daniels, who is accused of the murder of a white supremacist. Daniels’ identity as a Black man makes the charge all the more sensational and potentially divisive.

As he seeks to clear his name, he must try to reconnect with his estranged family. At the same time, he must also attempt to retrieve the ideals he started with when he began work in the media but later abandoned.

When discussing his character in The Madness season 1, Domingo tells Tudum that Daniels is “definitely an activist” in his younger and more idealistic days. However, as he progressed in the media business, his idealism waned, and he started to find peace with compromises. The actor remarked:

"He’s a little bit removed from the communities he was advocating for.”

Netflix has released a trailer for the upcoming series. The trailer shows Domingo’s characters discovering a dead body in the woods and being framed for the murder. He exclaims that he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. What follows is an intense endeavor to prove the allegations against him false.

Stay tuned for more updates on season 1 of The Madness.

