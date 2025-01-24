The Night Agent season 2: Full list of cast explored

The Night Agent season 2 brings intense action and thrilling conspiracies as Gabriel Basso reprises his role as Peter Sutherland. Directed by Shawn Ryan, the series premiered on January 23 and continues to explore the dangerous world of the Night Action program.

The story is filled with excitement as Peter discovers a new conspiracy after his mission in Bangkok fails. The second season delivers gripping drama with an expanded cast, including Amanda Warren, Marwan Kenzari, and Brittany Snow.

In this season, Peter is a fully integrated Night Agent tasked with high-stakes missions. However, after a mission failure in Bangkok, he becomes entangled in a web of deceit, with few allies he can trust.

His romantic partner, Rose Larkin, returns to assist him using her tech expertise. The show introduces new characters, such as Catherine Weaver and Noor, who add depth to the narrative while pushing Peter to his limits.

The primary cast consists of Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, and Kari Matchett as President Michelle Travers. The season is an engaging continuation of the night action saga, driven by these characters.

Main cast list of The Night Agent season 2

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland

A still from The Night Agent season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Peter Sutherland, the protagonist, is now a seasoned Night Agent navigating a conspiracy tied to the Night Action program. He is committed to protecting national security despite facing immense challenges. This season sees him operating under intense pressure, with his loyalty and skills put to the ultimate test.

Previously, Basso starred in movies like Hillbilly Elegy and Super 8. He starred in the next Juror #2 as well. His portrayal in The Night Agent, which blends action-packed scenes, demonstrates his range as an actor.

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin

A still from The Night Agent season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Rose Larkin, Peter’s romantic partner, continues her role as a tech-savvy ally. Now a cybersecurity engineer, she helps Peter from afar, using her expertise to track him during critical moments. Her unwavering support proves crucial as Peter faces life-threatening challenges.

Buchanan is well-known for her roles in The New Legends of Monkey, Filthy Rich, and Sweet Tooth. Her portrayal of Rose, which demonstrates her ability to strike a balance between strength and vulnerability.

Kari Matchett as President Michelle Travers

A still from The Night Agent season 2 (Image via Netflix)

President Travers, indebted to Peter for saving her life in season 1, remains a pivotal figure. She entrusts Peter with high-priority missions but faces her own dilemmas as conspiracies unfold. Her unwavering belief in Peter’s integrity adds a layer of complexity to their relationship.

Kari Matchett has acted in films and shows such as A Million Little Things, Fargo, and Code 8: Part II. She stands out in the series because of her portrayal of President Travers.

Teddy Sears as Warren Stocker

Teddy Sears as Warren Stocker (Instagram/@teddysears)

Warren Stocker is a high-ranking intelligence officer who becomes entangled in the conspiracy. His decisions have far-reaching consequences, challenging Peter’s resolve. As a former agent, Warren’s actions are driven by personal motives.

Sears is recognized for his roles in The Flash, Chicago Fire, The Politician, and Brilliant Minds. His nuanced performance as Warren adds depth to the narrative.

Arienne Mandi as Noor

A still from The Night Agent season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Noor, a junior aide and CIA informant, plays a key role in exposing illicit activities. She navigates the perils of espionage while seeking asylum for her family. The plot revolves around the tenacity and resourcefulness of her character.

Arienne Mandi gained prominence for her role as Dani Nuñez in The L Word: Generation Q. She has also appeared in Tatami and Break Even.

Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver

A still from The Night Agent season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Catherine Weaver oversees Peter’s missions and other Night Action agents. As a veteran agent, her sharp instincts and leadership are instrumental in tracking Peter after he goes AWOL. Her complex dynamic with Peter adds intrigue.

Amanda Warren is best known for her work in East New York, Gossip Girl, and Dickinson. Her portrayal of Catherine showcases her ability to command attention in every scene.

Navid Negahban as Abbas

A still from The Night Agent season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Abbas, an Iranian ambassador, is suspected of engaging in illegal activities involving classified intelligence. His interactions with Noor and other characters add layers to the conspiracy.

Navid Negahban has starred in Charlie Wilson's War, Homeland, and Aladdin. His portrayal of Abbas demonstrates his ability to play complex characters.

Keon Alexander as Javad

Keon Alexander as Javad (Instagram/@iamkeonalexander)

Javad, Abbas’ head of security, is torn between his loyalty to the regime and his feelings for Noor. His character’s internal conflict adds tension to the plot.

Keon Alexander is known for his roles in The Expanse and Quantum Leap. His portrayal of Javad showcases his ability to convey complexity and emotion.

Supporting cast and characters of The Night Agent season 2

The supporting cast of the second season includes:

Brittany Snow as Alice, Peter’s partner who meets a tragic fate.

Berto Colon as Solomon, a loyal enforcer involved in shady dealings.

Michael Malarkey as Markus, a ruthless military officer.

Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe, a businessman and antagonist.

Marwan Kenzari as Sami, a disgraced soldier turned Night Agent.

Rob Heaps as Tomas, a dictator’s son seeking power.

Elise Kibler as Sloane, Tomas’ girlfriend trying to pull him away from danger.

Dikran Tulaine as Viktor Bala, the season’s primary villain.

Production and direction

The Night Agent season 2 is helmed by Shawn Ryan, who also created the series. Filming took place in New York City and Thailand, capturing the show’s global stakes. The production team’s attention to detail enhances the gripping narrative and immersive experience.

Plot overview

Season 2 picks up nine months after season 1’s finale. Peter Sutherland, now a seasoned agent, is tasked with a critical mission in Bangkok. The conspiracy involves experimental weapons and a potential mole within Night Action.

With limited allies, Peter must navigate dangerous waters to prevent catastrophe. The season delves into themes of trust, loyalty, and sacrifice, keeping viewers on edge throughout.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Night Agent season 2 and similar projects as the new year progresses. The second season is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

