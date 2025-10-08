The Perfect Neighbor case - A detailed case overview 

The Perfect Neighbor traces the Ajike “AJ” Owens shooting and lays out how a neighborhood dispute in Ocala, Florida, ended with a death, an arrest, and a prison term. The case centers on a single gunshot fired through a locked front door and the question of whether self-defense applied.

The documentary arrives after the trial and sentencing concluded in 2024. A jury found Susan Lorincz guilty of manslaughter in August 2024, and a judge later imposed a 25-year sentence in November 2024.

Background of The Perfect Neighbor case

Tension between the neighbors predated the shooting. Deputies had responded multiple times since 2021 to calls tied to disputes near the homes. Witnesses said Lorincz complained about children playing outside and reportedly used racial slurs during earlier incidents. An arrest affidavit also described claims that she threw a roller skate and swung an umbrella during a confrontation with kids.

Scene from The Perfect Neighbor (Image via Netflix)

The story drew national attention and debate around Florida’s stand-your-ground law. Officials said they would review Florida’s stand-your-ground law as part of the charging decision, then proceeded with an arrest after interviews and evidence review. As reported by USA Today, the state ultimately pursued manslaughter rather than second-degree murder.

The Perfect Neighbor case: incident chronology

On June 2, 2023, around 9:00 pm, Owens went to Lorincz’s residence after learning about a dispute involving her children. Owens’ 10-year-old son accompanied her. According to prosecutors, Owens knocked and demanded that Lorincz come outside. Lorincz fired a .380-caliber handgun through the locked door, striking Owens in the chest.

A neighbor responded and tried CPR, but Owens was later pronounced dead at a hospital. CBS News reported that the door was locked and Owens was unarmed.

Lorincz told investigators she feared an imminent attack and claimed self-defense. The state argued there was no immediate threat through a locked, dead-bolted barrier at the time the shot was fired.

The Perfect Neighbor case: legal developments and outcome

Deputies arrested Lorincz on June 7, 2023, after interviews, surveillance review, and digital evidence checks. She was charged with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault. The trial featured the self-defense claim and arguments about stand-your-ground.

The Perfect Neighbor (Image via Netflix)

The jury returned a guilty verdict for manslaughter in August 2024. The BBC reported that, at sentencing, the judge concluded that Lorincz had time to stay away from the door and knew law enforcement was en route.

The 25-year sentence was imposed on November 25, 2024. CBS News noted that the court rejected defense requests for a substantially lower term and said the shooting was unnecessary given the circumstances.

The documentary had its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and won the Directing Award in U.S. Documentary. It opens in select theaters beginning October 10, then streams on Netflix on October 17. The Perfect Neighbor presents the case almost entirely through police body-camera video, 911 audio, and official recordings.

