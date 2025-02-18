The Pitt season 1 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Pitt season 1, a compelling medical drama, is set to release its highly anticipated Episode 8 on February 20, 2025. This series has captivated audiences with its gripping storytelling and realistic depiction of the fast-paced trauma center environment.

Centered around the dedicated staff at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, each episode unfolds in real-time, immersing viewers in the challenges and high-stakes decisions that define emergency medicine.

The last episode, titled 1:00 P.M., was a pivotal moment in the series, showcasing the mounting pressures within the hospital. It delved into the physical and emotional strain on the medical team, highlighting critical ethical dilemmas and personal struggles.

The devastating conclusion, featuring Dr. Heather Collins' miscarriage and increasing friction among the staff, left audiences eager to see what happens next in 2:00 P.M.

The Pitt season 1 episode 8: Release date and time

Episode 8 of The Pitt will premiere on Thursday, February 20, 2025, exclusively on Max. Fans can tune in at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT to continue following the intense medical drama. With the show recently confirmed for a second season, expectations are high for the rest of the episodes in this riveting series.

Below is the release schedule for The Pitt season 1 episode 8 in different regions

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Thursday, February 20, 2025 9 pm PST (Pacific Standard Time) Thursday, February 20, 2025 6 pm CST (Central Standard Time) Thursday, February 20, 2025 8 pm MST (Mountain Standard Time) Thursday, February 20, 2025 7 pm CET (Central European Time) Friday, February 21, 2025 3 am IST (India Standard Time) Friday, February 21, 2025 7:30 am GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Friday, February 21, 2025 2 am

Where to watch The Pitt season 1 episode 8

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Max)

The Pitt is available for streaming exclusively on Max, requiring an active subscription to watch new episodes. Subscription plans begin at $9.99 per month, allowing viewers to catch up on previous episodes and stay updated on the unfolding drama.

What to expect from episode 8

Titled 2:00 P.M., the upcoming episode is set to escalate tensions and emotions within the trauma unit. Dr. Heather Collins, still reeling from her recent miscarriage, is forced to put aside her personal grief as she continues treating patients in the high-pressure emergency room.

Among the critical cases arriving at the hospital is a six-year-old girl suffering from hypothermia, pushing the medical team to act swiftly in an attempt to save her fragile life.

In addition, a wave of drug overdose cases is expected to overwhelm the ER, further testing the endurance and expertise of the doctors and nurses on duty. Beyond medical emergencies, interpersonal conflicts among the hospital staff will take center stage.

Dr. Robby, still grappling with doubts about his leadership following his clash with Dr. Heather, is confronted with new decisions that could impact both his colleagues and patients.

Meanwhile, Dr. Heather must find a way to manage her emotions while maintaining her professional responsibilities, a struggle that will likely resonate with viewers. As the tension builds, the episode will explore the emotional and psychological toll of working in such a relentless environment.

Recap of episode 7

Episode 7, 1:00 P.M., explored deep-seated conflicts within the hospital. Kristi Wheeler, a patient seeking an abortion, found herself at odds with her mother, locking herself in the bathroom to avoid pressure to keep the baby. Meanwhile, Dr. Robby and Dr. Heather Collins clashed over medical decisions, leading to a heated confrontation about hospital leadership.

The episode concluded with a heart-wrenching moment, as Dr. Heather endured a personal tragedy, leaving both characters and viewers emotionally impacted. With every episode raising the stakes, The Pitt season 1 continues to deliver a raw and compelling look at the world of emergency medical care.

Episode 8 is expected to delve further into the emotional and ethical complexities faced by healthcare professionals, keeping fans invested in the characters' journeys. As the season progresses, viewers can anticipate even more intense storytelling and dramatic moments in the episodes ahead.

Catch the latest episode of The Pitt season 1 streaming on Max.

