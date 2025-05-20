The Playboy Murders season 3 episode 3: A detailed case overview

The Playboy Murders season 3 episode 3 explores the story of Kerissa Fare, a Playboy model who became the prime suspect relating to multiple murders. Kerissa received national recognition after winning Playboy's Playmate of the Month back in September 2000.

Kerissa was the former girlfriend of Taylor Helzer, a spiritual guru who was later convicted of serial killings. Authorities soon began investigating her possible connections with the murders. Kerissa was made to provide official testimony before the jury about her experiences with the serial killer Taylor Helzer.

The Playboy Murders season 3 episode 3 explores the complete investigation behind the murders, and Kerissa's relationship connected to it. The episode titled The Centerfold and the Serial Killer made its release on May 19, 2025, at 9 pm EST on Investigation Discovery. Viewers can stream the episodes on Hulu and Max.

What is the story of The Playboy Murders episode subjects Kerissa Fare and Taylor Helzer?

Taylor Helzer was a former member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Image via Pexels)

As reported by East Bay Times, Kerissa's former partner, Glen Taylor Helzer, was a former Mormon missionary who was connected with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kerissa Fare, also known as Keri Mendoza, was a Playboy model who was recognised as Playboy's Playmate of the Month in September 2000. As reported by The Independent, Helzer encouraged Kerissa to send her modelling shots to the magazine.

Taylor Helzer was a former stockbroker who was connected to the gruesome murder of multiple people, as reported by The Independent.

Ann reported that Taylor's behavior started to change after excluding himself from the church (Image via Pexels)

According to the East Bay Times, Glenn Taylor Helzer was once married to Ann Helzer, and they had two daughters. Ann shared that Taylor spent two years in Brazil working for the church, but later began to change. He told her he planned to leave the church.

He started wearing black and stopped showering regularly. Ann separated from him in June 1996.

The crimes committed by the subject of The Playboy Murders episode subject Taylor Helzer

Justin and Taylor Helzer, along with Dawn Godman, were primarily responsible for the murders (Image via Pexels)

Taylor Helzer, his brother Justin Helzer, and Dawn Godman were involved in a series of murders in California back in the 2000s. The trio was involved in the murder of Selina Bishop, who was the daughter of Elvin Bishop, the blues musician.

According to The Independent, in 1998, Taylor Helzer began claiming he was the true prophet of God. He created a set of rules called "the 12 Principles of Magic." His first two victims were reportedly former clients.

The victims were drugged before the murder (Image via Pexels)

The victims were drugged with a rape drug called Rohypnol. As reported by The Independent, Selina Bishop was initially part of their gang, but was later killed to erase any possible evidence or testimony.

Reportedly, the next two victims were Selina's mother, Jennifer Villarin, and her boyfriend. As per The Independent, Taylor's housemate Dawn Godman was the prime witness. The heads of the victims were severed, and then their teeth were bashed with a hammer to make their identities very hard to identify.

Initially, The Playboy Murders episode gang members tried to feed the dismembered body pieces to their pet dog. When this was not successful, they dumped the bodies in trash bags and threw them in the Sacramento River Delta.

Justin and Taylor Helzer, along with Dawn Godman, were found guilty of the serial murders (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Murderpedia, it was on June 16, 2004, when Justin Helzer was charged with 11 counts, including kidnapping, extortion, and murder. It was on August 4, 2004, when Justin Helzer was charged with three death sentences. As reported by East Bay Times, Dawn Godman received a sentence of 25 years to life imprisonment.

She received an additional 12 years and 8 months in prison for other charges. As reported by Harper's Magazine, Godman is currently incarcerated at the Valley State Prison for Women in Chowchilla. She won't be eligible for parole until 2043.

It was on December 15, 2004, when Taylor Helzer was charged with five death sentences. As reported by SF Gate, it was on April 14, 2013, when Justin Helzer committed suicide by hanging while serving his imprisonment at San Quentin.

