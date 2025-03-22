The purpose and significance behind Lumon sacrificing goats in Severance season 2 explained

Severance season 2 aired its highly anticipated finale on March 20, 2025, on Apple TV+. The 75-minute episode, titled Cold Harbor, resolved many lingering mysteries and showcased Mark successfully rescuing Gemma from the testing floor.

Ad

Additionally, it explained the presence of goats in Lumon's corporate world, a mystery that has puzzled viewers since their first appearance in season 1. In Lumon's cult-like world, goats are believed to have spiritual significance in the afterlife.

Apple TV+ has described the official synopsis of Severance season 2 as follows:

"Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

Ad

Trending

What does Severance season 2 finale reveal about the goats?

Lorne is seen with Drummond in Severance season 2 finale (Image via Apple TV+)

In the Severance season 2 finale, the head of the Mammalians Nurturable division, Lorne, is seen wheeling one of the goats, Emile, to a room where Drummond awaits. The episode reveals that the goats in the corporate world of Lumon are raised for sacrifice. The Eagans believe that a goat's spirit can guide a dead person towards Kier Eagan in the afterlife.

Ad

Drummond plans to sacrifice Emile and put it to rest alongside Gemma, whom he intends to kill soon. Lorne, who is clearly attached to the goats, is unhappy with them being sacrificed. When Drummond hands her the gun, she sourly asks him how many more goats she will have to give up. The Lumon executive responds blithely, "As many as the Founder calls."

Their exchange is interrupted when Mark attempts to enter the nearby exports hall. Drummond confronts him, and the two men engage in a violent fight, during which the former almost strangles Mark to death. However, Lorne saves his life by pointing the gun at Drummond and telling him, "No more killing." When he retaliates, Lorne puts up a brave fight against Drummond and nearly kills him.

Ad

Mark stops her and, at gunpoint, takes him away to get entry inside the elevator that will take him to Gemma. Before walking away, Lorne thanks Mark for saving Emile's life.

Ad

Gwendoline Christie, who plays Lorne in the sci-fi series, spoke to Variety on March 21, 2025, about what pushed her character over the edge. She said:

"Here was a woman who had been diligent and dedicated to her job, had an undeniable love for the animals and the people she worked with, and is just pushed too far. So, she breaks and transforms, and the animal that has long been repressed in her comes out in the most violent, howling, destructive force....It’s her desire to destroy the institution that has controlled her for so long."

Ad

Furthermore, Christie mentioned that shooting the scene took an emotional toll on her.

"I found that I was quite affected after that scene, and I had to go away and take a bit of time to recover from it all," she said.

The mystery of the goats was introduced in Severance season 1

An image of the Mammalians Nurturable division from Severance season 2 episode 3 (Image via Instagram/@gwendolineuniverse)

The goats were first seen as part of Lumon's work culture in Severance season 1. In episode 5, Mark and Helly accidentally find a man bottle-feeding baby goats in one of the rooms on the severed floor. He angrily sends them away, saying the goats are not ready yet.

Ad

The goats play a larger role in Severance season 2. In episode 3, Mark and Helly walk into the Mammalians Nurturable department while searching for Gemma. The entire division is a grazing pasture for goats and is headed by Gwendoline Christie's character, Lorne. The division also includes multiple husbandry tanks and farmers who look after the goats.

All episodes of Severance season 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback