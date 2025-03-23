The Residence ending explained: Who is the killer?

The Residence landed on Netflix on March 20, 2025, putting a fresh spin on the classic whodunit. The show is set entirely inside the White House, where a murder takes place during a major state dinner. With exactly 157 suspects, including politicians, world leaders, staffers, and even celebrities, Detective Cordelia Cupp (played by Uzo Aduba) is called in to figure out who did it.

In The Residence, the killer turns out to be Lilly Schumacher, the White House social secretary. From the start, Lilly is shown as someone with big ambitions who wants to make a name for herself in Washington.

She is responsible for planning the chaotic state dinner where the murder happens, viewing it as her chance to shine. However, Lilly’s drive for success leads to constant conflict with A.B. Wynter, who is the chief usher of the White House. While he insists on strict protocol and order, Lilly prefers a more modern and flashy approach.

As the series moves, it becomes clear that their working relationship has broken down. Lilly views A.B. as someone standing in her way. When tensions peak during the state dinner, she sees an opportunity to take control and remove A.B. for good.

The show hints at her involvement through small moments that only make sense in hindsight. In the end, her motive is clear. Lilly wants full control of White House events, and A.B. is the one person blocking her path. The reveal hits hard because it’s not just about murder—it’s about ambition taken too far.

The Residence: Why did Lilly kill A.B. Wynter?

The Residence (Image via Netflix)

Lilly Schumacher kills A.B. Wynter because she wants to take over and run White House events her way without interference. A.B., known for being strict and focused on tradition, expects everyone to follow the rules he has enforced for decades.

Lilly sees this as outdated and believes the White House needs to move in a new direction. Their professional clashes get worse over time, especially with the pressure of the state dinner. Lilly feels the need to prove herself, and A.B.’s constant reminders about protocol make her feel suffocated.

A.B. becomes more than just a difficult coworker. In Lilly’s mind, he becomes the reason she can’t get ahead. She believes that without him, she can finally step into the spotlight and gain respect for her work. This is not a spur-of-the-moment crime. It is a choice made after long-standing frustration and resentment.

A.B. never sees the danger because he thinks rules will keep everything in place. Lilly sees him as the last obstacle in her way and makes a calculated decision to get rid of him. Her motive is not just about anger—it is about power and recognition in a place where both are hard to come by.

The Residence: How did Cordelia Cupp solve the case?

The Residence (Image via Netflix)

Detective Cordelia Cupp solves the case by trusting her instincts and paying attention to things other people overlook. She does not follow traditional investigation methods and instead focuses on behavior, body language, and the small details people miss.

From the moment she arrives at the White House, Cordelia notices that Lilly Schumacher acts differently from everyone else. While most people are nervous or emotional, Lilly stays calm and focused on moving things along quickly.

Cordelia starts connecting dots that seem unrelated at first. She sees that Lilly and A.B. had a tense history and learns that Lilly had the most to gain from A.B.’s absence. Cordelia watches how Lilly talks about the murder and how she avoids certain topics. She also realizes that Lilly is trying to control the investigation by directing attention away from herself.

These observations help Cordelia narrow in on Lilly. Instead of relying on hard evidence alone, she considers motive and opportunity, asking who benefits the most. In the end, Cordelia’s approach proves that reading people and understanding what drives them can be more powerful than any physical clue.

The Residence: What clues pointed to Lilly from the start?

The Residence (Image via Netflix)

The clues that expose Lilly Schumacher as the killer are small but important. One of the first red flags is how she reacts to A.B. Wynter’s death. While others are shocked and unsure, Lilly stays composed and seems more interested in keeping things moving than in finding out what happened.

Detective Cordelia Cupp notices this right away. She also sees that Lilly is quick to suggest possible suspects and tries to keep the focus on others. This feels like someone trying to control the narrative.

Another key clue is the tension between Lilly and A.B., which multiple staff members mention during interviews. They describe arguments about event planning and Lilly’s frustration with A.B.’s constant push for rules. Cordelia also picks up on how Lilly avoids talking about her last conversation with A.B. the night of the murder.

Finally, Cordelia realizes that Lilly is familiar with parts of the White House that others rarely use. This access gives her the chance to act without being seen. When Cordelia adds all these clues together, it becomes clear that Lilly had both the motive and the means. The clues were always there. It just took someone like Cordelia to see them for what they were.

The Residence is available to stream on Netflix.

