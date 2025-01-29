The Rookie season 7 episode 4 ending explained: Why were Nolan and Bailey at odds in the episode?

ABC's police procedural drama, The Rookie season 7 premiered the 4th episode of the season on January 28, 2025. Created by Alexi Hawley, the show continues to follow the story of John Nolan, the oldest rookie turned training officer at the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The latest episode focused on multiple personal storylines, happening in the background of a serial killer investigation. Since Jason Wyler escaped from prison at the end of season 6, Nolan has been cautious of his and Bailey's safety. In episode 4, he took the safety measures to another level by almost grounding Bailey and constantly surveilling her. Nolan's overprotective attitude put him at odds with Bailey, who believed that she could take care of herself on her own.

Meanwhile, the other team members of The Rookie season 5 faced challenges themselves, with a serial killer on the loose. Harper and Angela tried their best to apprehend him, but Harper got hurt in the process and the killer was not caught by the end. Lucy struggled with understanding her rookie, Seth's behavior, and the episode hinted that Seth might not be as innocent as he seems.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the series.

The Rookie season 7 episode 4: How did Nolan's concern for Bailey create tension between them?

The Rookie season 7 episode 4 took forward the storyline of Jason's escape and its impact on Nolan and Biley's relationship. Since the beginning of the season, the show had made it evident that Jason's freedom posed a significant threat to Nolan and Jason's ex-wife, Bailey.

When the news broke out, Bailey was away on duty with the National Guard, and Nolan became increasingly protective. On her return, he wanted Bailey to stay home where he believed she’d be safe. However, Bailey, an independent woman as seen in the show, refuses to be treated like she is helpless.

This conflict escalated as Bailey pushed back against Nolan’s attempts to shield her, insisting she could take care of herself. Moreover, even Sergeant Grey told Nolan she was a grown woman who did not need constant supervision.

Throughout the episode, it was clear that the disagreement had strained their relationship, with Bailey feeling stifled and Nolan struggling to let go of his fears. This was one of the major challenges the couple faced since they had been together, and fans are hoping they find a middle ground. Meanwhile, the external threat remains unresolved, making their differing approaches to safety even more pressing.

Why does Lucy start to question Seth's honesty?

The Rookie season 7 episode 4 focused on the new rookies, and viewers got more insight into Miles and Seth's characters. Throughout the investigation to find the serial killer, Lucy began to doubt Seth's honesty after noticing inconsistencies in his stories. Even the story about his deceased girlfriend which he told Lucy in the last episode now made her more suspicious.

As Lucy noticed Seth's demeanor, so did the audience. His habit of deflecting whenever he faced scrutiny made the character appear distrustful. Every time he was confronted, he shifted the conversation by sharing something tragic or personal, making it difficult to hold him accountable. This pattern made Lucy uneasy, leading her to believe there was more to his story than he was letting on.

In The Rookie season 7, this storyline also came as a boon for Cheford fans, who saw Lucy confiding in Tim regarding her doubts. This showed that despite their breakup, she still valued his judgment and trusted him. Furthermore, the conversation took place at Tim’s home, and for a brief moment, it looked like the couple would rekindle their relationship.

However, Lucy stood her ground, making it clear that it was still too early for them to get back together. The moment was a reminder for the audience, that their relationship is far from over, leaving room for future developments.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Rookie season 7.

