The Tagged Killer Murders: A Complete Case Overview

The Tagged Killer, primarily named Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, was an American serial killer who was infamous for luring women through the Tagged social media site and strangling them to death. The Tagged Killer lured the victim towards secluded locations around Orange, New Jersey, in 2016.

It was not until the murder of Sarah Butler that her friends and family used the Tagged app to track him down. The victim's sister, through a fake account, persuaded the Tagged Killer to a particular location, where the police arrested him.

Hulu's new true crime docuseries, Murder Has Two Faces, explores the investigation behind arresting the Tagged Killer. The three-episode docuseries will release on May 6, 2025. The episode on Murder Has Two Faces explores similarities between the Tagged Killer with the infamous Craigslist Killer named Philip Markoff.

What is the story of the Tagged Killer named Khalil Wheeler-Weaver

Authorities discovered that Khalil Weaver's relatives were connected to law enforcement (Image via Pexels)

As reported by North Jersey, Khalil Wheeler-Weaver grew up in the neighborhood of Orange, New Jersey. Reportedly, Khali Weaver's stepfather was a detective working in East Orange, while his uncle was a retired official in the Newark Police Department.

Reportedly, during the span of his crimes in 2016, Khalil Weaver worked as a security guard at Sterling Securities. As reported by NJ.com, the first victim of the Tagged Killer was a 19-year-old woman named Robin West. Reportedly, West was a s*x worker who was struggling with deteriorating mental health.

It was on August 31, 2016, when she disappeared. The following day, authorities received a call about a fire in an abandoned house. When authorities reached the scene, they found the burnt remains of Robin West in the abandoned house. It took two weeks for the forensics to identify the victim's body through the victim's dental records.

Authorities discovered that Khalil Weaver lured his victims to secluded areas before the murder (Image via Pexels)

When Khalil Weaver was later interrogated, he revealed going out for a meal with the victim and dropping her at the abandoned location, where her remains were found. However, two months later, on October 22, 2016, another 33-year-old woman named Joanne Brown went missing. As reported by NJ.com, it was on December 5, 2016, when the body of Joanne Brown was discovered at an abandoned house.

Investigators discovered that the victim's mouth and nose were covered with duct tape. Forensic reports determined that the victim was asphyxiated to death. As reported by NJ.com, it was on November 23, 2016, when a 20-year-old woman named Sarah Butler disappeared.

Butler was a student at New Jersey City University and was a talented dancer. The next day, Butler's family reported her disappearance. More than a week after the investigation, the body of Sarah Butler was found at the 400-acre Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange.

Khalil Weaver was accused of the murder of Mawa Doumbia, which he denied (Image via Pexels)

As reported by NBC New York, Khalil Weaver was also accused of the murder of Mawa Doumbia. As per the investigators, it was on the evening of October 7, 2016, when she was last seen. It was in 2019 when the strangled remains of a woman were found at a house in Orange. Reportedly, the body was identified as Mawa Doumbia two years later in 2021.

Another victim named Tiffany Taylor claimed in November 2016, she agreed to have s*x with him for money. She revealed that the Tagged Killer had drugged her, and she woke up from her unconsciousness to find herself handcuffed. She reported that she was se*ually assaulted and choked in the back seat of a car.

Investigation on the Tagged Killer named Khalil Wheeler-Weaver

Khalil Weaver had multiple fake accounts on the Tagged social media app (Image via Pexels)

As reported by New Jersey. com, the Tagged Killer used multiple fake accounts on the Tagged social media site to lure women. Reportedly, Khalil Weaver specifically targeted se* workers, and provided them money to lure them to isolated locations.

As reported by North Jersey. com, investigators found very little evidence in the crime scene, mainly because the killer used condoms and gloves during their se*ual encounter. However, investigators found a small DNA sample belonging to Khalil Weaver, from the fingernails of one of the victims.

Forensics found the DNA of Khalil Weaver in the fingernails of one of the victims (Image via Pexels)

As reported by North Jersey News, the victim was arrested in December 2016 and sent to an Essex County Prison. The trial for the Tagged Killer ended in December 2019.

As reported by NBC News, it was in October 2021 when Khalil Wheeler-Weaver was sentenced to 160 years in prison. Khalil Weaver will be eligible for parole after 140 years.

