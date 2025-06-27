The true story behind Apple TV+'s Smoke, explained

Apple TV+’s new crime drama Smoke is inspired by a true story that shocked Southern California in the 1980s and 1990s. Starring Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett, the series follows an arson investigator and a detective trying to catch two serial arsonists.

Though fictional, Smoke is based on real events and the case of John Leonard Orr, a fire captain who became a serial arsonist. His story was first widely shared in the 2021 podcast Firebug by Truth Media.

The actual case was a series of tragic arson attacks that followed a trail of devastation and loss. The series takes these facts, using them as the basis of its plot and characters. The producers have said that although the show does take some creative liberties, the root of the story is taken from Orr's criminal offenses and the investigation that finally led to his capture.

Apple TV+’s crime drama series Smoke officially premiered on June 27, 2025, with the first two episodes released simultaneously. Following the premiere, new episodes are scheduled to air weekly every Friday on Apple TV+ until the season concludes in mid-August 2025.

The real story behind Smoke

Origins in the Firebug Podcast

As per Time, the real history of Smoke was originally delved into in the Firebug podcast. The podcast examines the offenses of John Leonard Orr, a fire investigator by trade who secretly started hundreds of fires throughout Southern California. The fires were frequently aimed at businesses and shops, inflicting millions of dollars' worth of damage and, in a few instances, taking lives.

The wave of Arson attacks

By the late 1980s, Southern California had suffered a string of suspicious fires. As per Time, these fires tended to begin in retail establishments, warehouses, and stores loaded with combustible merchandise.

The way the fires were ignited was unique: a time-delay device constructed out of cigarettes, matches, and pieces of notebook paper. This enabled the arsonist to exit the area before the fire started, which made it hard to detect.

Investigation and breakthrough

Police authorities observed a trend and started suspecting that the fires were related. As per Time, the investigators later targeted John Leonard Orr, a well-regarded fire captain and arson investigator. The case was solved when Orr's fingerprint turned up on a fragment of an incendiary device that had not ignited. This led to his direct link to the crimes.

Conviction and sentencing

As per Time, Orr was arrested and taken to court. In 1992, he was found guilty on three charges of arson and sentenced to 30 years in prison. A year later, he pleaded guilty to starting more fires.

In 1998, Orr went on trial again, this time on 21 arson counts and four first-degree murder counts in connection with a fatal fire at Ole's Home Center in South Pasadena. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

How Smoke adapts the true story

Smoke employs fictional characters—like Dave Gudsen (Taron Egerton) and Detective Michelle Calderone (Jurnee Smollett)—to narrate an account based on the actual investigation.

According to Apple TV+, the show's creators, including Dennis Lehane, confirmed that while the series adds new drama and suspense, it’s still closely tied to John Leonard Orr’s case and the Firebug podcast.

The story is moved to the Pacific Northwest and features two arsonists instead of one, but it keeps key themes like obsession, betrayal, and the manhunt. The show also explores the complex minds of both the investigators and the criminals, reflecting the strange reality of the Orr case.

The impact of the true story

As per Time, the John Leonard Orr case is still among the most chilling instances of criminal conduct by a public official in whom the public has trust. His actions prompted reforms in the way arson cases are investigated and drew attention to the possibility of insider crime among law enforcement and emergency responders.

The saga has captivated the public first with news stories, then through the podcast Firebug, and now through Smoke. The series renews interest in the case, not only investigating the crimes but also their impact on victims, detectives, and communities.

Smoke is now officially available on Apple TV+.

