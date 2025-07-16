The true story behind Idaho Murders

The Idaho Murders happened on November 13, 2022, when four students from the University of Idaho were murdered at their off-campus house, located at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho. The victim's including Kaylee Gonclaves, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle, were stabbed to death somewhere between 4:00 am and 4:25 am.

The off-campus residence was rented by five female students from the University of Idaho. On the night of the killing, Xana's boyfriend, Ethan, came over to stay in the house. A surviving roommate reported waking up to a noise on the third floor and then seeing an intruder wearing a mask and black clothing walking past her.

When the authorities reached the crime scene, they found the victim's bodies stabbed multiple times, with blood splattered on the walls. The complete investigation behind finding the culprit behind the Idaho Murders is documented in One Night in Idaho: The College Murders. The Amazon Prime docuseries made its release on July 11, 2025.

What happened during the Idaho Murders

The victims lived at an off-campus apartment in Moscow, Idaho (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Today, it was during the Fall Semester of 2022, when five female university students rented a house in the town of Moscow, Idaho. As reported by MSN, the off-campus house was located on a hillside, with three storeys and two bedrooms on each floor.

As reported by NBC News, one of the Idaho Murders victims, Kaylee Gonclaves, had recently moved out of the house. However, on November 13, 2022, she returned to the residence to show Madison Mogen the car she bought recently.

On the night of the murder, Ethan Chapin came to stay with his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle (Image via Pexels)

On the night of the murder, Ethan Chapin, the boyfriend of Xana Kernodle, came to stay with her. As reported by CNN, one of the surviving roommates was in a second-floor bedroom. Another surviving roommate was in the first-floor bedroom.

As reported by The New York Times, on the night of the Idaho Murders, all of the then were inside the residence by 2 am. Investigators discovered that between 2:44 am to 2:52 am, Madison Mogen had three missed calls from a person, but he was soon excluded from the suspicion.

A surviving roommate revealed seeing a man wearing black clothes and a mask (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The New York Times, around 4 am in the morning, Xana Kernodle received a food order. One of the surviving roommates, who was sleeping on the second floor, shared that she woke up in the middle of the night and heard some noise on the third floor. As reported by The Independent, the roommate further stated that she heard an unfamiliar male voice from Xana's room.

As reported by NBC, the surviving roommate reported opening her door and seeing a figure in a mask and black clothing, who walked past her. As reported by The Washington Post, four of the Idaho Murders victim's including Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Gonclaves, and Madison Mogen, were discovered stabbed to death by the authorities.

The authorities did not find any forced signs of entry in the crime scene (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The New York Times, it was around 11:58 am when the authorities were called from one of the surviving roommates' phones to report an unconscious person. As reported by CNN, when the authorities reached the crime scene, they found the house door was open, but there were no signs of any forced entry, and nothing was stolen.

As reported by The New York Times, after scrutinizing the scene, authorities declared that the Idaho Murders were committed between 4 am and 4:25. Additionally, a pet dog belonging to Kaylee Gonclaves was found on the third floor, without any harm.

Investigation behind the Idaho Murders

Authorities found that the victims were stabbed multiple times with a fixed-blade knife (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Daily Chronicle, the investigation behind the Idaho Murders was led by the Moscow Police Department, working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Idaho State Police. As reported by CNN, after the autopsy of the victims, investigators discovered multiple stab wounds with a fixed-blade knife. Additionally, there were no signs of any se*ual assault in the four victims of the Idaho Murders.

As reported by USA Today, it was on November 19, 2022, when authorities from Moscow Police posted a public request, asking to provide any video of the house, which was recorded on November 13, 2022. As reported by BBC News, the FBI created an email address and phone hotline to submit tips to the authorities.

Camera footage tracked a Hyundai Elantra at the crime scene on the night of the murder (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Independent, while going through the surveillance footage, investigators tracked a light colored Hyundai Elantra, which made multiple passes around the victims' residence, on the night of the murder. As reported by The New York Times, it was around 4:04 am when the car returned to the residence for the fourth time, and was seen speeding away from the neighborhood around 4:20 am.

As reported by CNN, while investigating light colored Hyundai Elantras in the adjacent neighborhood of Pullman, Washington, authorities found a Ph.D. candidate and teaching assistant named Bryan Christopher Kohberger. As reported by CNN, while tracking Bryan's cellphone data, authorities discovered that his phone connected to a cell tower, which was nearest to the Idaho Murders victims.

DNA samples from the crime scene matched with Bryan Christopher Kohberger (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Independent, investigators found three unidentified male DNA samples from the crime scene. Reportedly, one of the DNA samples was retrieved from a knife sheath found in Madison Mogen's bed. As reported by The Independent, authorities managed to retrieve Bryan's DNA sample from trash outside his family home in Pennsylvania.

After inspecting the DNA sample, authorities found a consistent match with the one found at the crime scene. As reported by Newsweek, when authorities searched Bryan's home, they found a pistol, a knife, ID Cards, and a face mask. It was on December 30, 2022, when Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested by the GBI SWAT team and the state police.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger has pleaded guilty to four counts of murder (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Bryan Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. As reported by Fox News, it was on July 2, 2025, when Bryan Kohberger pled guilty and accepted four consecutive life sentences without parole for committing the Idaho Murders. His sentencing is scheduled to take place on July 23, 2025.

