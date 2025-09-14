The true story behind Nistasha Tate's brutal crime ahead of Snapped

Snapped Season 35, Episode 21, brings to viewers the true story of Nistasha Tate's brutal murder of Milwaukie businessman Jimmy Alan Pearson. The episode premieres today, September 14, 2025, on Oxygen.

Ad

In March 2021, Milwaukie businessman Jimmy Alan Pearson was found shot to death inside his riverfront home. Pearson, 63, was known in the Portland area as the owner of the A-1 Hawk pawn shop chain. His murder set off a multi-state search for the suspect, 23-year-old Nistasha Rose Tate, whose case is now the subject of an upcoming episode of Snapped.

The murder of Jimmy Pearson and Nistasha Tate as the primary suspect

Jimmy Pearson's death explored on Snapped (Image via Getty)

On March 1, 2021, surveillance footage from Pearson’s Ring home security system showed Nistasha Tate arriving at Pearson's house shortly after midnight, with an empty duffel bag.

Ad

Trending

After more than two hours, she was recorded leaving with the same bag, now full, as well as a small container and a plastic bin, as per Oregon Live. Investigators also noted that she appeared to be wearing gloves she did not have on when she first entered.

Jimmy Pearson was later found in his bedroom, dead, face down, killed by a single gunshot to the back of the head. The Clackamas County medical examiner ruled his death a case of homicide.

Ad

Not long after Tate left Pearson’s home, she was pulled over by a Milwaukie police officer. In her car, police found a handgun with three spent cartridges and three live rounds, as well as bags containing jewelry and coins. At that point, officers were unaware that Pearson had been killed and that Tate was the perpetrator.

According to Oregon Live, Pearson's body was discovered two days later, on March 3, 2021, after an employee from his work went to check on him as he had not shown up.

Ad

Nistasha Tate's arrest and trial

When investigations began into Pearson's murder, detectives quickly identified Nistasha Tate as a suspect based on the home security footage, items found in her car, and phone records. By then, she had already left Oregon, travelled to North Carolina, and then to Florida.

Ad

On April 12, 2021, U.S. Marshals and Tampa police arrested Tate at a Greyhound bus station in Hillsborough County, Florida. She was extradited soon after to face charges of murder and robbery.

In September 2021, Nistasha Tate pleaded guilty in Clackamas County Circuit Court to Pearson’s murder and robbery, as reported by The Chronicle. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years by Judge Jeffrey Jones.

Ad

During the sentencing, Pearson’s daughters, Sarah and Tawnya, described the impact of their father’s death on their family and his four grandchildren. Tate also addressed the family, expressing remorse for her actions.

The Pearson estate dispute

Alongside the ongoing case of Pearson's death, there was also a legal battle going on over Pearson’s estate, which had become the focus of a probate dispute. In 2020, Pearson signed a new will removing his daughters as beneficiaries and leaving most of his assets to two retired federal prosecutors who had been longtime acquaintances.

Ad

His daughters contested the will, which led to a court case that was resolved in October 2021. Under the settlement, Pearson’s daughters received ownership of the pawn shops. Most of his estate went into a trust for his grandchildren, and the two former prosecutors, who were named in his will, each received $75,000.

Pearson's murder case is explored on tonight's episode of Snapped.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More