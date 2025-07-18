The true story behind Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem is a new Netflix documentary of the Trainwreck series, released on June 17, 2025. The documentary primarily focuses on the life and career of Canadian politician and businessman Robert Bruce Ford.

From 2010 to 2014, Robert Ford served as the 64th mayor of Toronto. However, his political career was influenced by scandals, including racist and homophobic comments, and he was convicted of drunk driving. It was in 2013 when he was tied to a substance abuse scandal.

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem documents the series of events that took place during his political career in the 2010s. The documentary also provides insight into Ford's smoking crack cocaine scandal.

What is the story of Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem, subject Robert Ford

Robert Ford served as the city councillor from 2000 to 2010 (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Globe and Mail, Robert Ford was born in the city of Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada. Reportedly, he served three terms as a city councillor from 2000 to 2010. As reported by Time, Ford idolised politician Doug Ford Sr.

Reportedly, he was known as someone who personally had conversations with his constituents and shared his business card for any help. During his time as mayor, he was known to pass several reforms during his initial year. During his first year, there was no increase in property tax, and the following years saw very little increase.

Robert Ford passed several bills during his first political year (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Toronto Star, it was in 2013 when Robert Ford cancelled the Transit City plan and created the Scarborough Subway Extension, which was approved. As per the Toronto Star, it was on January 2, 2014, when Ford registered as a candidate for the mayoral election. He went on to participate in several debates, but went on a period of absence due to his substance abuse scandal.

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem provides an insight into Robert Ford's substance abuse scandal

Robert Ford was found smoking crack cocaine in a video (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Time, it was in May 2013 when a video surfaced in which Robert Ford could be seen smoking crack cocaine. When questioned, Ford denied smoking crack cocaine and refused to accept the video of him.

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem subject Robert Ford went on to blame the Toronto Star news agency, calling their reporters pathological liars. In Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem, the Toronto Star reported that David Rider said,

“Rob Ford demonising the media years before Donald Trump did the same thing was extremely effective.”

Ford continued to maintain his innocence and returned from his leave in July 2014. Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem documents Robert Ford campaigning for his re-election. As reported by The New York Times, it was in November 2013, when during a conference in his office at Toronto City Hall, Robert Ford accepted that he had earlier smoked crack cocaine, but denied being addicted to it.

Robert Ford withdrew his candidacy from the election after discovering he had cancer (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the National Post, it was on September 12, 2014, when Robert Ford abruptly withdrew his candidacy from the re-election after discovering he had a tumour in his abdomen. This tumour was soon confirmed to be cancerous.

He was succeeded by John Tory as the next Mayor, who took the post on December 1, 2014. According to The Toronto Star, on March 21, 2016, Robert Ford was admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital. As per The Globe and Mail, the following day, on March 22, 2014, Robert Ford passed away at the age of 46.

