The Vallow–Daybell doomsday murders: A complete timeline of events

The Vallow–Daybell doomsday murders are among the most complicated cases that caught the whole nation's attention. This case was bizarre due to its beliefs and contained allegations of conspiracies, final murder, and more, as it involved Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell. They were a part of a doomsday cult with radical beliefs about the world coming to an end.

Their ensuing legal proceedings uncovered disturbing details about their motivations and the circumstances surrounding Vallow–Daybell doomsday murders. The Dateline: Unforgettable episode airing February 6, 2025, focuses on exposing the confusing complexities of the case.

Timeline of events of Vallow–Daybell doomsday murders

As depicted on Dateline: Unforgettable, the Vallow-Daybell timeline of events begins with the disappearances in September 2019 and continues as outlined herein:

September 2019: The disappearance

September 8: Tylee Ryan, 16 years old, disappeared mysteriously while the family was on a trip to Yellowstone National Park.

September 23: JJ Vallow, 7, went missing. The grandparents tried calling Lori and no one answered. That was when they called the police because they became concerned about JJ's well-being. Conditions of how the children went missing prompted the Rexburg Police Department to start investigating the case.

October 2019: Growing concerns

October 2019: Investigators faced severe challenges in their efforts to locate Lori and her children. Lori was uncooperative with authorities, and it raised suspicions from friends and family about her mental state and relationship with Chad Daybell. According to reports, she had increasingly isolated herself from those who cared about her.

December 2019: A move to Hawaii

December 1: Lori and Chad Daybell were seen on a flight scheduled to Lihue, Hawaii. Again, the children were not seen leaving with them, raising further suspicion.

December 6: Lori's friend reported to police that Lori had instructed her to cover for JJ when he asked about his whereabouts. This put deeper concern about the intent of Lori and her children's safety in the investigators' minds.

June 2020: Remains found

June 9: Months after Tylee and JJ went missing, investigators finally found the property where Chad Daybell lived in Rexburg, Idaho. They discovered human remains buried in the backyard. Later these were confirmed to be JJ's remains. Meanwhile, Tylee's remains were discovered at the pet cemetery near the firepit.

June 10: Chad Daybell was detained over evidence concealment upon discovery of the news. The public would soon begin to hear details of how the kids died.

July 2020: Legal proceedings start

July 2020: As investigations escalated, the death of Chad's first wife, Tammy Daybell, also underwent intense scrutiny. She died in October 2019 in somewhat questionable circumstances. Lori and Chad faced growing legal troubles with charges of evidence tampering, and murder charges were also pending.

May 2021: Charges are filed

May 24: Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell were both charged with the first-degree murders of Tylee and JJ. They also had conspiracy charges over Tammy's death.

March 2022: Competency hearing

March 2022: Lori was ruled incompetent to stand trial at a competency hearing due to apparent psychological issues. She was committed to treatment with much debate over her mental state.

October 2022: Pre-trial

October 11: Lori was deemed competent to stand trial after her treatment for mental health issues.

April 2023: Trial begins

April 3: Lori Vallow's Idaho trial began catching much media attention. The prosecution put forward that Lori planned Vallow–Daybell doomsday murders, conspiring with Chad Daybell and her deceased brother Alex Cox. Testimonies revealed a picture of manipulation and delusion.

May 2023: Verdict done

May 12: After weeks of testimony detailing the conditions surrounding Tylee and JJ's remains, Lori was found guilty on all counts related to their murders, as well as conspiracy charges concerning Tammy Daybell's death.

July 2023: Sentencing

July 31: Lori Vallow was sentenced to life in prison without parole for Vallow–Daybell doomsday murders. Meanwhile, Chad Daybell faced ongoing legal proceedings related to his involvement in the Vallow–Daybell doomsday murders.

Future proceedings

Through early February 2025, Lori awaits trial in Arizona on charges of conspiracy, which involved the death of her former spouse Charles Vallow.

For more details on the case, watch the Dateline: Unforgettable episode airing February 6, 2025.

