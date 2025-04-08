"They're forcing a s*x plot" – Fans slam Taylor's 1923 season 2 finale episode, call it a waste of time

The 1923 season 2 finale has triggered a backlash from a section of the fanbase, with many voicing their disappointment online. The episode titled A Dream and a Memory marked the end of a dramatic arc for the Duttons. However, some viewers felt that the narrative choices undercut the emotional build-up of the season.

Much of the criticism centers around what fans perceived as a rushed and unfocused storyline. Key character arcs that had been developing across episodes were either abruptly concluded or sidelined. Several fans pointed out that the 1923 season 2 episodes leaned heavily into a romantic subplot that felt disconnected from the rest of the story.

Others expressed frustration over how long-anticipated moments were either skipped or handled too quickly, leading some to skip through large parts of the episode due to scenes involving nudity.

"I'm tired of the perverted s*x crap. It's just trashy TV that doesn't need to be. They're forcing a s*x plot just to show t*ts and *ss... and that isn't what I want to see with a western story," said one user.

Titular fan reaction for 1923 season 2 calling it a s*x plot (Image via X)

One person expressed confusion over the emotional choices in the final scenes, while another pointed out that the romantic subplot seemed to come at the expense of meaningful storytelling. Another user found the nudity and violence excessive, suggesting it damaged the show's ability to be viewed with family.

"It did not add one iota to the story. Felt like I needed a bath after I watched each episode. Ruined it for family viewing too," said @Madcatter25.

"It was horrible. The whole season was. Sheridan should take writing lessons from Mike White because he knows how to keep your attention. The gratuitous sex, bondage and nudity was so unnecessary. We all like a romantic/juicy love story but this was rape. Not cool," said @DedeNeumann.

"It felt like Alex was Mr. Bill of old Saturday Night Live fame. “0h no Mr. Bill” I didn’t like the creepy sex storyline either," said @CattledogMeg.

Not all fans shared the same view, however. A section of viewers appreciated the scope and visuals of the 1923 season 2 finale. Some acknowledged the emotional weight of the final scenes and praised the cinematography, while others felt the show successfully tied together several long-running storylines. A few comments described the finale as bold and moving, even if divisive.

"I’ll never watch TV again. This was enough 😩 loved it!" – @MissYoGotty

"One of the very best finales ever! I cried! WTF? Taylor is a national treasure!" – @frankysizzle

"It was worth everything. Such a good ending to a beautiful show." – @sudheer_paturi

How the 1923 season 2 finale concluded its major storylines

Spencer and Alexandra share a final dance in a symbolic sequence during the 1923 season 2 finale, closing their storyline in a visually stylized afterlife reunion. (Image via Paramount+)

The 1923 season 2 finale, presented as a feature-length episode, brought several storylines to a close. Spencer Dutton returned to Montana and reunited with his family as they prepared to defend the Yellowstone ranch from Donald Whitfield.

A gunfight ensued in Livingston, where Spencer, Jacob Dutton, and Sheriff McDowell faced off against Whitfield's hired men. Banner Creighton, who had a change of heart, helped the Duttons during the shootout but was fatally wounded.

Cara Dutton, Elizabeth Strafford, and Zane Davis led the defense against another wave of attackers at the ranch. Spencer later joined the fight, and the Duttons successfully reclaimed their home. Alexandra found freezing nearby, was taken to a hospital in Bozeman, where she gave birth to John Dutton II. She died shortly after due to complications from frostbite.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth grieved Jack's death and decided to leave Montana for Boston, still carrying his child. In Oklahoma, Teonna Rainwater was freed of all charges and began a new chapter in her life after a hearing that considered her past abuse and trauma.

The 1923 season 2 finale ended with a time jump to 1969. An older Spencer died beside Alexandra's grave, and the final scene showed their symbolic reunion in an imagined afterlife, concluding their arc in a visually stylized sequence.

