“This isn’t journalism”: Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown slams harsh media attention on her looks

Having been part of the industry since a young age, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has often faced harsh criticism. Comments from netizens have varied, targeting everything from her appearance to her private life to how she presents herself in public.

Ad

While Brown has not publicly addressed these criticisms before, she recently decided to make an exception. On March 4, 2025, she took to Instagram to share a video message about the excessive scrutiny from the media regarding her looks.

In the video, Millie Bobby Brown called out several publications and writers from various reputable news outlets. These were people who wrote articles about her, dissecting and scrutinizing her looks. Talking about the same, she said:

Ad

Trending

"This isn’t journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse. We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks."

Ad

Ad

Additionally, she emphasized the struggles young women like her face while growing up in the public eye. She also highlighted the impact such criticism can have on young women’s mental health and how it can perpetuate a narrative of hate across generations. She ended her message by asking people to "do better".

Millie Bobby Brown addresses her trolls in a recent Instagram video

Actress and entrepreneur Millie Bobby Brown further highlighted in the video how netizens refuse to accept that she is no longer a young girl but is grown up. She said:

Ad

"I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target."

Ad

She then went on to highlight some of the articles written about her, emphasizing her looks. She continued by mentioning that she refuses to give in to the hate and that she will do things on her terms, irrespective of the scrutiny. She said:

"I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself."

Ad

Ad

Millie Bobby Brown also highlighted the importance of fostering a community of kindness rather than hate. Brown believes this will allow young women like her to grow up to their full potential without worrying about external factors.

What are some of Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming projects?

Ad

Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming projects include the science fiction adventure movie The Electric State and Stranger Things Season 5. Brown will be playing the role of Michelle alongside actors like Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, and Stanley Tucci, in the former.

In the latter, she will be continuing her role as Eleven alongside actors like Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin.

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV Shows and Movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback