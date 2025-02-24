Timothée Chalamet reflects on ambition and inspiration in SAG Awards speech

Timothée Chalamet is not shy about sharing his ambitions, and he made that clear in his acceptance speech at the SAG Awards 2025. On February 23, 2025, Chalamet became the youngest winner in the Male Actor in a Leading Role category at the SAG Awards.

While accepting his award for his role as Bob Dylan in James Mangold's film A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet spoke about determination and influence. Initially, he took a moment to thank his mother, who was there to support him. He then thanked his co-stars for their unwavering support and contributions to the film.

Chalamet then stressed that he would not downplay his achievement, but will celebrate it instead. He acknowledged the hard work that went into making A Complete Unknown and expressed his ambition to achieve greatness.

He referred to industry legends such as Daniel Day-Lewis and Viola Davis and expressed willingness to follow in their footsteps in the near future. His words resonated with the audience, prompting them to burst into loud applause and cheers.

What did Timothée Chalamet say in his acceptance speech at the SAG Awards 2025?

Timothée Chalamet's speech during the SAG Awards 2025 was met with a huge audience response (Image via Getty)

Timothée Chalamet's win for Male Actor in a Leading Role at the SAG Awards 2025 caught him off guard, as he mentioned right after stepping onto the stage to accept the honor. True to form for anyone receiving the statuette, Chalamet delivered a speech, starting by expressing gratitude to his mother. While doing so he mentioned, that she had tirelessly worked at Actor's Equity for several years.

He then emphasized that he didn't want to diminish the hard work that went into creating A Complete Unknown and stated:

"I know the classiest thing would be to downplay the effort that went into this role and how much this means to me, but the truth is this was five years of my life. I poured everything I had into playing this incomparable artist, Mr. Bob Dylan, a true American hero. It was the honor of a life time playing him."

Timothée Chalamet thanked his A Complete Unknown co-stars in his speech (Image via Getty)

He proceeded with his speech by thanking his co-stars Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Edward Norton, and others for being part of this journey alongside him. He also spoke about his ambition to achieve greatness in his profession. He said:

"I can't downplay the significance of this award. Cause it means the most to me. And I know we’re in a subjective business, but the truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness. I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I’m inspired by the greats."

He went on to discuss his artistic influences and expressed what the win meant to him. He shared:

"I’m inspired by the greats here tonight. I’m as inspired by Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando, and Viola Davis as I am by Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, and I want to be up there. So I’m deeply grateful. This doesn’t signify that, but it’s a little more fuel. It’s a little more ammo to keep going. Thank you so much."

Who did Timothée Chalamet bring to the SAG Awards 2025?

Timothée Chalamet brought his mother, Nicole Flender to the SAG Awards 2025 (Image via Getty)

After making back-to-back appearances with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner at various award functions, Timothée Chalamet brought his mother, Nicole Flender, to the SAG Awards 2025. Flender was seated with Chalamet's co-stars from A Complete Unknown: Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, and Monica Barbaro. Other members of the film's cast and crew were also in attendance.

When Chalamet's name was announced as the winner of Male Actor in a Leading Role, he embraced his mother before going on stage to accept the honor. As he began his acceptance speech, Chalamet first thanked his mother and then spoke about his dedication to striving for greatness.

