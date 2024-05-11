Tires drops first trailer: Everything you need to know

The trailer for Netflix’s new comedy series Tires was released on May 10, 2024. This show features stand-up comedian and actor Shane Gillis. It is set to premiere on Netflix on May 23, 2024, and will have a total of six episodes. There was also a fan screening of Tires on May 6, 2024, at the Egyptian theatre, as a part of the upcoming Netflix Is A Joke festival.

The trailer shows Shane Gill, who plays the role of Shawn. He constantly tortures his cousin, the heir to an auto repair chain, and tries to make his father’s business into a successful venture by selling tires. Shawn also works in the same shop and doesn’t obey his cousin, who is his employer.

The two-minute-nine-second-long trailer demonstrates how all the staff members collaborate to turn the company around by adhering to Shane's new business plan. The entire trailer is filled with jokes, fun, and laughter.

Tires is set to be released on Netflix on May 23, 2024.

Tires trailer breakdown

The trailer for Netflix’s upcoming comedy series Tires was released on May 10, 2024. The trailer shows Will, played by Steven Gerben, the manager at his father’s shop called Valley Forge Automotive.

The character Shane, played by Gillis, is also seen flirting with a customer after the trailer begins. Not long after, he is seen chatting with his cousin, who objects to him drinking beer at work. Even though he is working, Shane manages to persuade himself to have six beers.

The other employees are like Shane too, as seen in the trailer. They give the manager a hard time and do not listen to him. One of them shows up late for work almost every day, while another has used up all her holidays and still doesn’t bother coming to work.

We learn halfway through the trailer that the store may be about to close since it hasn't had enough sales. As a result of his reckless and carefree attitude, Shane's cousin believes that his desire to take control and make a change is a trap.

We see Shane trying to motivate his team with a speech, in which he says:

"Look, I'mma be straight with you. We're the dumbest fu*king guys on earth. Maybe I shouldn't have fu*ked around so much in high school. Maybe I should chill on the drinking. Maybe the whole party is over. But f*ck that. We can sit in here and sulk in the dark, or we can crawl our as*es out into the sun and sell some fu*king tires."

His cousin seems impressed by Shane's speech and starts trusting his plan as seen before the trailer ends. Throughout the two minutes and nine seconds of the trailer, Shawn is the only one who makes every situation humorous.

What is Tires all about?

What is this upcoming comedy series all about? (Image by Netflix)

The show centers around a man named Shane, who works for his cousin Will's vehicle repair chain. Will is anxious and unqualified to run his father’s business but still gives his best.

He has a hard time with Shane and the other workers since they don't listen to him. Shane hangs up on clients, consumes alcohol while working, and maintains an untidy customer restroom.

However, as seen in the trailer, Shane makes every effort to take control of the business in an attempt to keep it from closing.

Who is in the cast of Tires?

We see Shane Gillis, the American stand-up comedian playing the role of Shane. Apart from Shane, the movie features Steven Gerben as Will. Stavros Halkias, Kilah Fox, Andrew Schulz, and Chris O’Connor also star in this comedy series, but their roles have not been revealed yet.

McKeever is the director of this series and he also co-wrote and co-created this show alongside Gillis and Gerben. They oversee the show as executive producers as well.

Get ready to laugh your hearts out as Tires is set to be released on Netflix on May 23, 2024.

