Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, February 7, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, February 7, 2025, bringing back another exciting round from the game show's 41st season. This upcoming round is set to kickstart the finale of the 32nd Tournament of Champions. As is the rule with this contest, the first contestant to win three consecutive games will take home the crown.

In the upcoming round of the game show, the three finalists, Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California, and Neilesh Vinjamuri, a software engineer from Lionville, Pennsylvania, are going to go face to face for an inaugural win that would give them an upper hand.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest game shows still running on television. It began airing in the early 1960s and had several iterations, but it has remained one of the most iconic shows in the history of American television. It also boasts a huge number of fans across the world. This is primarily because of the game show's offbeat format and engaging nature. Apart from these, the final round of the game show also plays a big part in pulling in the crowd.

Trending

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 7, 2025, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"At his trial, revolutionaries referred to the deposed Louis XVI with this last name, one used previously for a dynasty."

This question is from the category "European History" and befitting of a finale.

In the final round, participants are provided with a solution and they have to figure out the question, adding to the intrigue of the show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, February 7, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: At his trial, revolutionaries referred to the deposed Louis XVI with this last name, one used previously for a dynasty.

Solution: Capet.

Louis XVI was a direct male-line descendant of Hugh Capet and was referred to as "the citizen Capet" during the French Revolution. The use of this name symbolized the shift from a monarchy to a republic.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, February 7, 2025

Expand Tweet

The contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California, and Neilesh Vinjamuri, a software engineer from Lionville, Pennsylvania.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback