Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, January 31, 2025

Jeopardy! is set to premiere a new episode on Friday, January 31, 2025, bringing back another exciting round from the ongoing Tournament of Champions. As most fans know, this is one of the most exciting times for the show and its viewers. The upcoming round will feature another quarterfinal from this year's Tournament of Champions as another contestant will look forward to making it to the next round of the game show.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Mark Fitzpatrick will face off against Allison Gross and Kevin Laskowski. While Mark is a content manager from Riverside, Connecticut, Allison is a data scientist from Cleveland, Ohio, and Kevin is an Episcopal priest from Falls Church, Virginia. Mark Fitzpatrick perhaps enters the round with the best odds, but this tournament often surprises viewers, and it is too soon to understand who will take home the win.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to entice fans with its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have now become the very identity of the game show. Moreover, the final round of the show also plays a key part in this ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many intriguing elements that make it stand out. This includes the game show's ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate in the game show from the comfort of their homes by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 31, 2025, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Before 1867, this city that lends its name to a type of tree was known as Novo Arkhangelsk."

This question is from the category "U.S. Place Names." This is one of the more common topics that come on the game show. It should be no big surprise to anyone.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with a solution, and they have to figure out the question. This adds a more dynamic layer to the round.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, January 31, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Before 1867, this city that lends its name to a type of tree was known as Novo Arkhangelsk.

Solution: Sitka, Alaska.

Sitka in Alaska is also known as Novo Arkhangelsk (New Archangel). This name was predominant when it was under Russian rule. It was transferred to the United States in 1867.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, January 31, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Mark Fitzpatrick, a content manager from Riverside, Connecticut, Allison Gross, a data scientist from Cleveland, Ohio, and Kevin Laskowski, an Episcopal priest from Falls Church, Virginia.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

