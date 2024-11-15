Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, November 15, 2024

Jeopardy!, one of the most prominent game shows of all time, is set to return with another new episode on Friday, November 15, 2024, adding to its ongoing 41st season. In its first two months, the game show has been brilliant so far, with many exciting contestants and many great matchups. In the past two weeks, fans have seen a lot of rotation, and this episode will once again see a new contestant begin their streak.

In the upcoming round of the game show, the newly crowned champion Stephanie Asalone, a former 401k processor originally from St. Marys, Pennsylvania, will face off against Paul Clauson, a tax analyst from Madison Heights, Michigan, and Kristen Moreland, a school administrator from Brooklyn, New York. Stephanie Asalone began her streak last night and has won $14,100 on her first day.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued to evolve drastically, becoming a part of American popular culture. Over the years, the game show's offbeat format and engaging nature have become consistent parts of the game show's appeal. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a key role in this ever-growing popularity.

In the game show's final round, the show has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the show's ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can be a part of the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the game show's viewers.

November 15, 2024, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"A 1947 article read, its “wings were not clipped by the Senate fishermen & ghost hunters after all”"

This question is from the category "20th Century Transportation." This is quite an intriguing topic that has not appeared in the game show much before.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution, and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, November 15, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: A 1947 article read, its "wings were not clipped by the Senate fishermen & ghost hunters after all"

Solution: The Spruce Goose.

Ship Builders Henry J. Kaiser and Howard Hughes made wooden airplanes to counter issues with troop transport across the Atlantic. This was preserved at Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum in Oregon.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, November 15, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Stephanie Asalone, a former 401k processor originally from St. Marys, Pennsylvania; Paul Clauson, a tax analyst from Madison Heights, Michigan; and Kristen Moreland, a school administrator from Brooklyn, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!.

