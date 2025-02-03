Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, February 3, 2025

Jeopardy! is set to return with a new episode to kick off February. The iconic game show is currently in between the Tournament of Champions, one of its most fun times. This upcoming episode will mark the last quarterfinal in the round, promising heightened tension as it is anyone's guess who would come out on top.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Drew Goins, a journalist from Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, will face Amar Kakirde, a policy analyst from Lake Hiawatha, New Jersey, and Lucas Partridge, a high school counselor from Las Vegas, Nevada. As most fans can already guess, all three contestants have made their marks on the show before, making it difficult to predict the outcome. However, Drew Goins may have an edge over the others in this round.

Trending

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in American television history. It began airing in the early 1960s and has remained relevant over the decades. The show is known for its offbeat format and engaging nature, elements that have become a big part of the show's appeal. Moreover, the final round of the game show plays a key role in its ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many intriguing elements that make it stand out, including viewer participation. Viewers can engage by guessing the correct answer to the final question before the episode airs. Over the years, this has become a common practice among fans of the game show. However, as this remains a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 3, 2025, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In 1883 an old sailor didn’t know what its name meant but believed the natives "named it from the sound""

This question is from the category "Places of Disaster." This is quite a unique topic and one that hasn't appeared recently on the show.

In the final round, participants have to guess the question after being provided the answer.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, February 3, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: In 1883 an old sailor didn’t know what its name meant but believed the natives “named it from the sound”

Solution: Krakatoa.

The eruption of Krakatoa occurred from 20 May until 21 October 1883. It is still considered one of the most devastating volcanic eruptions in recorded history.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, February 3, 2025

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Drew Goins, a journalist from Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, Amar Kakirde, a policy analyst from Lake Hiawatha, New Jersey, and Lucas Partridge, a high school counselor from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback