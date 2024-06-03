Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, June 3, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, June 3, 2024, bringing with it another exciting round of the popular game show's 40th season. The title is now entering the final weeks of its already delayed run. While the show is lagging behind this year due to the Hollywood strike, the 40th season caught pace and fans are eager to see what the upcoming episodes bring to the table.

The next round of the game show will mark the return of Adriana Harmeyer, from West Lafayette, Indiana, who is currently having a brilliant run. She will face off against Matthew Kahn, from San Diego, California, and Carol Ritchey, from Eastpointe, Michigan. Harmeyer has already earned a whopping $71,600 and will return for her fourth game. Fans are hoping to see much more of her in the coming days.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest game shows in the American television industry. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued to entice fans with its offbeat format and engaging nature, which have become a crucial element of the game show. Over the years, these have been key reasons for the show's growing popularity, alongside the exquisite final round.

The final round of the game show has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the show's ability to allow viewer participation. Fans can take part in the show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This has become a common practice for those who follow the game show.

However, as this can be a complex process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

June 3, 2024, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Of the Seven Sisters colleges, this one located in a place of the same name is the farthest south."

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show is from the category "Colleges." While this is a very broad topic, it is common in many trivia circles and Jeopardy! fans may not be surprised by it.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question, adding an additional layer of intrigue to the show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, June 3, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: Bryn Mawr College.

Of the Seven Sisters colleges, only Bryn Mawr College is located in Pennsylvania. The other six are located in New York and Massachusetts, the latter of which has four colleges.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, June 3, 2024

The three contestants set to participate in the upcoming round of the game show are Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, Matthew Kahn, an IP docketing assistant from San Diego, California, and Carol Ritchey, a retired letter carrier from Eastpointe, Michigan.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!