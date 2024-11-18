Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, November 18, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, November 18, 2024, kickstarting a new week in the game show's 41st season, which has been incredible so far. This is an extremely interesting time for the game show as we are only 15 episodes away from the Tournament of Champions cutoff and there are still spots to be claimed. This always adds thrill to the already engaging game show. This episode will see another new champion try out their luck.

In the upcoming round of Jeopardy!, newly-crowned champion Paul Clauson, a tax analyst from Madison Heights, Michigan, will return to play his second game against newcomers Amy Fleenor, an attorney from Columbus, Ohio, and Jonelle Lonergan, a product manager from Boston, Massachusetts. Paul Clauson began his streak with a modest win, claiming $15,201 on his first day. He will hope to take it further in the coming rounds.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then consistently been one of the most popular shows in the world. This is primarily because of the show's offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a concrete part of its appeal over the years. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also considered to be one of the primary reasons for the show's ever-growing popularity.

The final round of the game show has many intriguing elements that make it stand out. This includes the game show's ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this remains a complex process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

November 18, 2024, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In 1900 she told a Mr. Dobson, “Get out of the way. I don’t want to strike you, but I am going to break up this den of vice”"

This question is from the category "American Women." This is quite a broad topic and can appeal to practically all viewers.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This adds to the intrigue of the round.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, November 18, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: In 1900 she told a Mr. Dobson, “Get out of the way. I don’t want to strike you, but I am going to break up this den of vice”

Solution: Carrie Nation.

Carrie Nation was an American radical member of the temperance movement, who sought to put a stop to alcohol distribution before the Prohibition in 1920. She was renowned for attacking alcohol-serving establishments with a hatchet.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, November 18, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Paul Clauson, a tax analyst from Madison Heights, Michigan, Amy Fleenor, an attorney from Columbus, Ohio, and Jonelle Lonergan, a product manager from Boston, Massachusetts.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

