Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Jeopardy! is gearing up for another episode on Thursday, February 13, 2025, and things couldn't get any more exciting for the exquisite game show that happens to be at one of its most pivotal points right now. Yes, we are talking about the finals of the Tournament of Champions.

The finals have further heated up with Isaac Hirsch finally grabbing a win. But still, one contestant remains very close to clinching the title, and this is going to be another round where the finals could come to an end.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California, who finally grabbed his first victory yesterday, will play against Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, who is tied with him with a single win, and Neilesh Vinjamuri, a software engineer from Lionville, Pennsylvania, who could end the game today with a third win. It is an extremely interesting time for the Tournament of Champions.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. Since its premiere back in 1964, the game show has managed to amuse fans across the globe with its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that are now a part of the show's daily appeal. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a big role in its ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many intriguing elements that make it stand out. This includes its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, as this remains a complex process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 13, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round's final question reads:

"Panoptes, meaning all-seeing, was the byname of this legendary figure, slain by Hermes while standing guard over Io."

This question is from the category "Greek Myth." This is certainly a very interesting topic and one that fits the bill of a tense finale.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, February 13, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Panoptes, meaning all-seeing, was the byname of this legendary figure, slain by Hermes while standing guard over Io.

Solution: Argus.

As per Greek mythology, Argus was a giant with 100 eyes who acted as the guardian to Io, a nymph. Hera had asked Argus to look after lo to prevent her husband Zeus from visiting.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, February 13, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California, and Neilesh Vinjamuri, a software engineer from Lionville, Pennsylvania.

Will Isaac Hirsch make a comeback after yesterday's win, or will Neilesh Vinjamuri put an end to the contest with his third win? Find out in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

