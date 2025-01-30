Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, January 30, 2025, bringing back another exciting episode from the game show's 41st season, which happens to be in one of its best phases. The show is currently airing its most coveted contest of the year, the Tournament of Champions. The upcoming episode will feature another quarter-final of the contest. As we have seen in the past three days, this always means that the game will feature three of the strongest contestants from the past year.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Mehal Shah, a software engineer from Seattle, Washington, will face off against Ryan Manton, a systems administrator from Columbus, Ohio, and Will Stewart, a political organizer originally from Nashville, Tennessee. The three will go face-to-face to secure a place at the next stage of the contest. This set of contestants is very evenly matched and it is very hard to predict who would come out on top.

Trending

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. Since it began airing in the early 1960s, it has remained one of the most iconic shows in its genre. Over the years, it has also managed to carve out a significant fanbase that stretches far beyond the borders of the country. This is primarily because of the game show's offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have remained constant over the years. The final round of the show also plays a big part in this.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many intriguing elements that make it stand out. This includes its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, as this can still be a complex process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 30, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"After Camillagate, a fire at Windsor Castle & marriage problems in her family, Queen Elizabeth II dubbed 1992 this."

This question is from the category "Latin Phrases." This is a very interesting topic and one that comes up in trivia circles often.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, January 30, 2025

The clue and answer to today's Jeopardy! final round is as follows:

Clue: After Camillagate, a fire at Windsor Castle & marriage problems in her family, Queen Elizabeth II dubbed 1992 this.

Solution: Annus horribilis.

Annus horribilis literally translates to "horrible year." Elizabeth II called 1992 "annus horribilis" in a speech delivered at Guildhall on November 24, 1992, which also marked her 40th anniversary on the throne.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Mehal Shah, a software engineer from Seattle, Washington, Ryan Manton, a systems administrator from Columbus, Ohio, and Will Stewart, a political organizer originally from Nashville, Tennessee.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback