Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, November 21, 2024, bringing back another exciting round from the game show's 41st season as we approach closer to the coveted Tournament of Champions. The game show has been on a roll since it returned from its annual hiatus and things seem exciting almost every day now.

The upcoming round of the game show on Thursday will see another new champion take the stand. Mehal Shah, a software engineer from Seattle, Washington, will face off against Jack Altman, a law student from New York, New York, and Holly Luo, a product designer originally from San Diego, California.

It wouldn't be wrong to suggest that Mehal Shah has the best odds of grabbing another win as he won $9,799 on his first day, but at the same time, we cannot rule anyone out.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most popular game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since managed to hold on to its popularity and appeal through the changing times. The primary reason for this game show's popularity is its offbeat format and engaging nature.

Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a key role in this. Participants are often faced with some exciting challenges. The final round also makes way for viewer participation, which has been one of the most exciting aspects of the show so far.

Viewers can take part in the game show from the comfort of their homes by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of its premiere. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the show.

However, as this can be a cumbersome process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

November 21, 2024, Thursday- Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Following student unrest in 1968, in 1970 the University of this city was divided into 13 smaller ones."

This question is from the category "International Universities." This is not a topic that comes up very often. It should lead to an exciting finale.

Jeopardy! final solution- Thursday, November 21, 2024

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read:

Clue: Following student unrest in 1968, in 1970 the University of this city was divided into 13 smaller ones.

Solution: Paris.

The infamous student unrest of 1968 was caused by the post-World War II baby boom, which led to poor conditions in the education system. To solve this, the University of Paris was divided into 13 distinct institutions.

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Mehal Shah, a software engineer from Seattle, Washington, Jack Altman, a law student from New York, New York, and Holly Luo, a product designer originally from San Diego, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

