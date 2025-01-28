Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Jeopardy! airs its 102nd episode of season 41 today. Yesterday’s game saw the opening quarterfinal of the 32nd Tournament of Champions, where Will Wallace defeated Alison Betts and Rishabh Wuppalapati to rank up. Today's game will see Amy Hummel, Grant DeYoung, and David Erb put up a tough fight to qualify for further games. All three contestants are tough competitors, so there's no doubt that today's game will be fraught with tension and excitement.

Created by Merv Griffin in 1964, Jeopardy! reverses the question-and-answer format of traditional quiz shows. Instead, participants are given clues, and they have to identify what the clue indicates. The final answer given by the contestants is to be presented in the form of a question. The clue and solution for the game today, January 28, 2025, is explored below.

January 28, 2025, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The question for today's Jeopardy! game (Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Season 41, Game 102) is as follows:

"This 7-digit date saw the premiere of Handel’s “Water Music”"

Today's game question belongs to the category of Palindromic Dates. The question for today is both unique and difficult to answer unless contestants have a fair idea about palindromic numbers as well as concerts.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The clue and correct response to today's game are as follows:

Clue: This 7-digit date saw the premiere of Handel’s “Water Music"

Solution: What is 7/17/1717?

In 1717, King George I made a request for a concert on the River Thames. Water Music is a collection of orchestral movements that were composed by George Frideric Handel, and it was first presented on barges on the Thames itself in London, in response to the King's request, with George I on a royal barge. There were about fifty musicians on a second barge performing. Extremely pleased with the concert, the king requested that it be repeated at least three times.

The exact date of the concert was 7/17/1717. To answer the question, contestants would not have to know the exact date of the musical event but would have to know that it took place in 1717. The game gives enough clues to guess the whole date. It tells the contestants that it is made up of 7 digits and that it is also a palindromic date. This would help contestants figure out the exact date even if they only knew the year of the landmark concert.

Since this is the Tournament of Champions, it is expected that the clue and solution would be confusing and difficult. This adds to the fun and competitive spirit of the game. It will indeed be exciting to see which contestant can come to the answer first.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The three contestants for today, Tuesday, January 28, 2025, are as follows:

David Erb is a puzzle designer from Seattle, Washington

is a puzzle designer from Seattle, Washington Grant DeYoung is a delivery driver from Prescott, Arizona

is a delivery driver from Prescott, Arizona Amy Hummel is an ER doctor from Milwaukee, Wisconsin

David was one of the strongest players at the beginning of the season and almost impossible to beat. His work as a puzzle designer surely equips him to take on challenging puzzle and quiz questions presented by the show. Grant is also a very strong player, and he might manage to go further if he could keep the incorrect response numbers down. Amy is the only 5-time champion in this quarterfinal, which means she is a seasoned player, and it will be tough to beat her.

Catch the three quarterfinal contestants in action on today's game of Jeopardy!

