Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, bringing back another exciting episode from the 40th season. After a whirlwind of a month that saw contestants like Drew Basile and Adriana Harmeyer practically dismantling everyone in their paths, we finally seem to have found a bit of normalcy in the last couple of days. In the upcoming episode, another new contestant will try to become the latest high-achiever.

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will feature two new contestants, Chris Nichols, a mechanical engineer from Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Kelly Proulx, a non-profit communications director from Billerica, Massachusetts. They will be playing returning champion Matt Brooks, a healthcare IT analyst from Fredericksburg, Virginia. Brooks put up an impressive performance in last night's game, which also won him $10,600 on the very first day. He will definitely hope to make much more before departing the stage.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many such elements that make the game show stand out from others in the genre. But the best part about the round is its ability to allow viewer participation by guessing the correct answer to the final question before the episode airs.

We have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

July 2, 2024, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show is:

"Acquitted of shooting her lover in 1924, Beulah Annan was the inspiration for this character in a play, film & musical."

The final question for this round of the game show is from the category "Stage & Movie Characters." This is among the most common trivia topics around, and it has come up in this game show before as well.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with a solution, and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, July 2, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Acquitted of shooting her lover in 1924, Beulah Annan was the inspiration for this character in a play, film & musical.

Solution: Roxie Hart.

Maurine Dallas Watkins was inspired by the trials of Beulah Annan and Belva Gaertner, both of whom were acquitted, to write the play Chicago. Among them, Annan served as the inspiration behind Roxie, while Belva was the inspiration behind Velma.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, July 2, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Matt Brooks, a healthcare IT analyst from Fredericksburg, Virginia; Chris Nichols, a mechanical engineer from Lawrenceville, Georgia; and Kelly Proulx, a non-profit communications director from Billerica, Massachusetts.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

