Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, bringing back another fascinating round of the popular game show, which is currently in the middle of its 40th season.

The upcoming episode of the game show will see the return of our ongoing champion, much to the excitement of the fans who were waiting to see another champion have a great run. So far, Grant DeYoung has not slowed down, and almost all viewers hope he does not in the coming days.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Grant DeYoung, a grocery clerk from Prescott, Arizona, will face off against Sam Spar, a CPA originally from Burlington, Vermont, and Chris D’Amico, a verifications specialist from Lakewood, Ohio. Grant DeYoung is currently on his fifth day in the game show, having already won four rounds. In this duration, the participant has also won an impressive $81,203. With another win, he will become the 277th player to reach the five-game milestone. Given his previous games, there is a high likelihood that he will win this round.

Jeopardy! is one of the longest-running game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has continued to remain popular to this day. Over its 40 seasons, the show has established a style and a permanent fanbase. It relies largely on its offbeat format and engaging nature to draw in viewers from across the world. Moreover, the final round also plays an important role in this popularity.

The final round of the game show has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the show's ability to allow viewer participation from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can be a part of the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

May 21, 2024, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Louise & Lisa Burns, twins featured in this 1980 film, told a magazine, 'We’re naturally spooky!'"

This question is from the category "The Movies." Going in line with some of the topics from the rest of the week, this is also a very straightforward topic that has come earlier in the show.

In this round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question, adding an extra dynamic later to the show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Louise & Lisa Burns, twins featured in this 1980 film, told a magazine, “We’re naturally spooky!”

Solution: The Shining.

The Shining remains one of the most revered horror films of all time, with the primary actors Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall delivering some of their greatest performances. The film also featured the Burns twins, who added a lot of creepiness in quite a short time.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Grant DeYoung, a grocery clerk from Prescott, Arizona, Sam Spar, a CPA originally from Burlington, Vermont, and Chris D’Amico, a verifications specialist from Lakewood, Ohio.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!