Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, bringing back another exciting round from the game show's 41st season, which is in full swing now. Already over two months into the season, things have been great up to this point, with exciting contestants and good matchups. We have another exciting contestant in this round, who has already won two of his games. Things are also getting more interesting with the approaching Tournament of Champions.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Paul Clauson, a tax analyst from Madison Heights, Michigan, will face off against Mikey McCullough, a librarian from Baltimore, Maryland, and Chris Burge, a high school teacher from Farmers Branch, Texas. Clauson started well and built on his lead in the previous games to take his streak to two wins. He will hope to do more with his time in the show. He currently has $36,300 to his name and will possibly win more if he continues playing like he has.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to entice fans across the world with its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become the major force behind its rapidly growing popularity. The final round of the game show also aids in this.

In the final round of Jeopardy!, participants are provided with many intriguing challenges. But more importantly, the final round allows viewer participation. Viewers can be a part of the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

November 19, 2024, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"At 800 West Main & 700 Central in this city are a company & a venue both involved in Triple Crowns."

This question is from the category "Sports & The City." Though common, it adds an exciting dynamic to the topic.

In the final round, participants are provided with a solution and they have to figure out the question. This adds to the intrigue of the round.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: At 800 West Main & 700 Central in this city are a company & a venue both involved in Triple Crowns.

Solution: Louisville, Kentucky.

Louisville, Kentucky, has both the elements involved in Triple Crowns. At 700 Central, there is Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, the first leg in American horse racing’s Triple Crown. The company mentioned in the clue is Hillerich & Bradsby Co. the manufacturer of the famed Louisville Slugger baseball bat, which is also associated with Triple Crowns.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Paul Clauson, a tax analyst from Madison Heights, Michigan; Mikey McCullough, a librarian from Baltimore, Maryland; and Chris Burge, a high school teacher from Farmers Branch, Texas.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

