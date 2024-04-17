Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

The famous American game show Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, bringing back another exciting round of the trivia contest. As of now, there is one champion who has already won four games and will look forward to becoming the 275th five-time champion in the game's modern era, i.e., starting in 1984.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Alison Betts, a writer and creative executive originally from San Jose, California, who has been on an incredible run over this entire week and the end of the last, will face off against Vidya Ravella, a business development executive originally from Skokie, Illinois, and Jeff Plate, an attorney from Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Currently, Alison Betts sits at a comfortable $107,700 from her four days in the competition, and she does not look shaky at all. She will surely try to increase her streak further with a win today.

Meanwhile, running for over 40 seasons now, Jeopardy! began airing back in 1964, and though not continuously since then, it has continued to air over decades. The game show's popularity is partly because of its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a staple of the show's popularity over the years.

Moreover, the final round of the game show is also a major part of its ever-growing popularity, as it has many elements that make it stand out. It includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can actively be a part of the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

However, this process is not the most convenient one in the world. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

April 17, 2024, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The press called the donations received after this org.’s 1938 founding “a silver tide which actually swamped the White House.”"

This question is from the category "Organizations." This is not a very common topic and is sufficiently vast. It is not easy by any means and will require a sophisticated approach from the players. It should make for an interesting round.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with a solution, and they have to figure out the question, adding an extra layer of complexity to the round.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round of the game show read as follows:

Clue: The press called the donations received after this org.’s 1938 founding “a silver tide which actually swamped the White House.”

Solution: March of Dimes.

Franklin Roosevelt founded the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, which is now known as the March of Dimes. It is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health of mothers and babies.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, April 17, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Alison Betts, a writer & creative executive originally from San Jose, California, Vidya Ravella, a business development executive originally from Skokie, Illinois, and Jeff Plate, an attorney from Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Catch them in action as Alison Betts tries to increase her streak in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

