Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, bringing back another episode from the game show's 41st season. This upcoming round will feature the Quarterfinal #3 of the 32nd Tournament of Champions. Once again, like the past two days, viewers will see three of the best contestants from the previous year competing in the round to make it to the next one.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Weckiai Rannila, an engineer from Albuquerque, New Mexico, will face off against Greg Jolin, a system specialist & accountant from Raymond, New Hampshire, and Neilesh Vinjamuri, a software engineer from Lionville, Pennsylvania. Greg Jolin seems to have the upper hand going into the round out of the three contestants, but these games are always more unpredictable than regular plays.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most well-known game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has managed to hold on to its appeal over the changing times. The game show has enticed fans worldwide with its offbeat format and engaging nature, which is also the primary reason for its popularity. However, the final round of the game show also contributes to this.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the game show's ability to allow viewer participation. Spectators can participate in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for game show fans. However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 29, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Part II of this 17th century work says, “I see myself now at the end of my journey; my toilsome days are ended”"

This question is from the category "English Literature." This is among the most common topics in all trivia circles. This question, however, is a very intriguing one.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with a solution, and they have to figure out the question. This adds to the intrigue of the round.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Part II of this 17th-century work says, “I see myself now at the end of my journey; my toilsome days are ended”

Solution: The Pilgrim’s Progress.

John Bunyan's two-part novel, The Pilgrom's Progress, is widely considered one of the most significant works of literature and is also often considered the first novel written in English. It was published in 1678.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Greg Jolin, a system specialist & accountant from Raymond, New Hampshire; Weckiai Rannila, an engineer from Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Neilesh Vinjamuri, a software engineer from Lionville, Pennsylvania.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

