Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, bringing back the show for another interesting episode this ongoing season. The episode will feature another new winner, while it has been some time since we last saw a remarkable streak on the game show. So, fans will be hoping to see one very soon.

In the upcoming round, Dan Hopkins, a teacher from Hanover, New Hampshire, will begin his streak. He won $10,799 on his debut day and will look forward to making more in the coming days if he manages to fight off the competition tonight. He will play against Sunny Hwang, a textbook editor from Brooklyn, New York, and Jacob Hale, a nonprofit finance director from Anchorage, Alaska.

Jeopardy! is one of the most important game shows in the history of American television. Since its premiere decades ago, the show has consistently managed to hold its viewers and deliver content that is exciting to all. Its offbeat format and engaging nature have remained essential to make it stand out. Moreover, the final round of the game show plays an important part in this ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! contains elements that make it stand out, including the ability to let viewers participate. Viewers of the show can take part by answering the final question before the episode airs. But it can still be tricky, and hence, we have compiled the question, answer, and other details in the section below.

June 18, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

“The name of this residence, completed in 1895, combines part of the owner’s Dutch name with an English word for an open expanse.”

This question is from the category "Famous American Homes." It is a very offbeat topic and has not appeared in the game show in a while.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round of the game show read as follows:

Clue: The name of this residence, completed in 1895, combines part of the owner’s Dutch name with an English word for an open expanse.

Solution: What is Biltmore?

The name Biltmore borrows elements from the Dutch word "De Bilt" and the old English word "more." Built by George Washington Vanderbilt II, a member of the wealthy Vanderbilt family, the Biltmore Estate is a grand mansion located in Asheville, North Carolina.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Dan Hopkins, a teacher from Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunny Hwang, a textbook editor from Brooklyn, New York; and Jacob Hale, a nonprofit finance director from Anchorage, Alaska.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of the game show.

