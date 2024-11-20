Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Jeopardy! is set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, bringing back another exciting round from the game show's packed 41st season, which has enjoyed a great run so far. Now, viewers are edging close to the tournament of champions, and things have already been incredible in the regular play, with many exciting contestants. However, no contestant has managed to achieve a long streak or a high winning for a while now. The upcoming episode will see another new contestant beginning their streak.

In the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!, Mikey McCullough, a librarian from Baltimore, Maryland, who won her first game yesterday, will face off against Elizabeth Little, a writer from Los Angeles, California, and Mehal Shah, a software engineer from Seattle, Washington. Mikey McCullough had a great game last night and accumulated $18,200. She hopes to live up to that performance in the upcoming round of the game show.

Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Since its inception in 1964, the game show has aired over forty seasons and has accumulated a huge fan following worldwide. The primary reason for this popularity, which continues to increase even today, is the show's offbeat format and engaging nature. The final round of the game show also plays a pivotal role in its ever-growing popularity.

Trending

In the final round, the show has many exciting elements that add to the drama. This also includes the provision for viewer participation. Audiences can take part in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for game show fans.

However, due to its complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming round below.

November 20, Wednesday: Today's final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Ovid says he “toppled, beating wild with naked arms the unsustaining air…shrieking for succour from his sire”"

This question is from the category "Figures of Myth." This is a very intriguing topic that will also appeal to a huge number of people.

Participants are provided with a solution in the last round and need to figure out the question. This adds to the intrigue of the show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Ovid says he “toppled, beating wild with naked arms the unsustaining air…shrieking for succour from his sire”

Solution: Icarus.

In Metamorphoses, Ovid wrote about Icarus and his father, Daedalus. This excerpt is from that. This deals with the myth of Icarus flying too close to the sun and harming himself.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming game show round are Mikey McCullough, a librarian from Baltimore, Maryland; Elizabeth Little, a writer from Los Angeles, California; and Mehal Shah, a software engineer from Seattle, Washington.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback