Tom Welling net worth: Smallville's star fortune explored in wake of recent DUI arrest

Winchesters star Tom Welling was recently taken into custody on January 27, 2025, on charges of driving under the influence. TMZ acquired the legal documents related to the case, revealing that he was arrested from a Yreka, California-based parking lot.

Notably, the authorities have yet to reveal the circumstances leading to the arrest. On the other hand, the actor was transported to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, as reported by USA Today.

Apart from that, Tom Welling's blood alcohol level was allegedly discovered to be around 0.08%, which was above the legal limit. A report by Page Six stated that although the Judging Amy star and his family have been living on a ranch in Northern California for a long time, further updates are awaited on whether he resides in Yreka.

The 47-year-old is known for his roles in projects like Smallville and has a net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

A day before his arrest, Tom Welling shared a tribute post for his wife Jessica through Instagram on Sunday, January 26, which also marks the latter's birthday. He added some photos to the post, including one where the duo was sitting on two separate horses.

The caption read:

"Happy Birthday to our Angel who makes our dreams come true and inspires us even more! We love you to the moon and back! @jessicarosewelling."

Tom Welling has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career: Successful projects and other details explained

The Putnam Valley, New York native has built a large fanbase as an actor and director. He played Clark Kent on Smallville for about 10 years and directed some episodes. His character later appeared on Batwoman in 2019, part of the Arrowverse. He also worked as an executive producer for shows like Hellcats and Professionals.

Furthermore, Tom Welling was also cast as Lt. Marcus Pierce/Cain in Lucifer, which made him a popular face among the public. During the 20th anniversary of Smallville, Tom appeared for an interview with Rohan Patel of the Comic Book Movie, where he addressed Smallville's legacy saying:

"For me, I've grown more of an appreciation for being on it. Talking to people who've seen it, and watched it with their families, their fathers. I had no idea that was what people were feeling, so my appreciation for Smallville has increased since we stopped."

Speaking of the end of Smallville with season 10, Welling said that the makers were running out of stories and he was not the one who intended to leave the show so easily. He said that he spoke to the head of Warner Bros., Peter Roth at the time, who told him that the character Clark Kent needed to move on, hinting that the show had to come to an end.

Tom Welling's acting debut also happened on television, where he played Rob Meltzer in eleven episodes of Judging Amy between 2001 and 2002. He played minor roles in two more shows, Special Unit 2 and Undeclared.

He portrayed Charlie Baker in the comedy film Cheaper by the Dozen and its sequel. Welling also has some other films in his credits, including The Fog, Parkland, Draft Day, The Choice, and Mafia Wars.

