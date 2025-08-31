“too much of a f**king drag”- Walton Goggins talks about how he was not the first choice for his character in The White Lotus

The White Lotus, which concluded its season 3 in April 2025, features Rick Hatchett, a character played by Walton Goggins. Rick's grief and unresolved trauma shapes much of season 3’s narrative, driving key events within Mike White’s HBO drama.

The role has earned Walton Goggins critical acclaim, yet the actor has talked about how he was not the first choice for the part. In his August 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Goggins explained that Woody Harrelson was originally in line for the role, adding:

"I’m pretty sure he thought it was too much of a f**king drag. Rick is so sad; I don’t think he wanted to play him. I think that’s how the story goes."

The role of Rick Hatchett in The White Lotus

Rick Hatchett is a main character in season 3 of The White Lotus, and his story drives a lot of the season's plot. He learns that Jim Hollinger, the guy who allegedly killed his father, is still alive and living in another country. Rick goes to see Hollinger, which sets off a chain of events that get worse and worse for both characters.

Rick goes through sadness, anger, and pressure of having to make hard choices all season long. His journey deals with revenge, justice, and unresolved familial trauma, and it ends with a fatal confrontation.

Woody Harrelson was the first person to be offered the role of Rick Hatchett in The White Lotus. He turned down the role because the alterations to the production schedule would make it hard for him to fit it into his own schedule. Walton Goggins took over the role once Harrelson left.

Goggins’ process and commitment

Walton Goggins is no stranger to difficult roles, but he still approached Rick Hatchett with caution. After receiving the scripts, he read them all in a single day, immersing himself in the character’s tragic arc. The process left him both shaken and inspired.

He later recalled calling the show’s producers to express his concern.

"This has touched me in a very profound way, but what I’m going to have to do to get to this ending I just read… it’s going to be very, very painful," he admitted.

Goggins participated fully in the role. He spent months preparing and filming, portraying Rick Hatchett’s grief and anger on set. The finale episode was filmed over three days, with the actor performing the character’s final moments multiple times to complete the required scenes.

The role of Rick Hatchett left a personal impact on Goggins during filming. He discussed the emotional challenges of the character with his son, who offered reassurance.

The White Lotus season 3 is now available for online streaming on HBO Max and Sky Atlantic.

