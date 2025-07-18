Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem - A complete timeline of events

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem explores the story of Robert Bruce Ford, a Canadian politician who served as the 64th Mayor of Toronto from 2010 to 2014. Ford's political career was tied to many controversies, which included drunk driving and making racially insensitive and homophobic comments.

It was in 2013, when Ford was connected to a substance abuse scandal, that a video surfaced of him smoking crack cocaine. Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem attempts to document Robert Ford's controversial political reign.

Additionally, the documentary seeks to provide new insights into Ford's substance abuse scandal, which changed his political career. Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem was released on June 17, 2025, and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem explores Robert Ford's political career

Robert Ford was known to provide his business cards to constituents during his political career (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Globe and Mail, Robert Ford grew up in the city of Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada, with three elder siblings. From 2000 until 2010, Ford served three terms as city councillor, representing Ward 2, Etobicoke North.

As noted by Time, during his political reign, Ford was known to be handing out business cards to constituents, personally asking them to call him if they needed help. Reportedly, he also took time out of his office to coach high school football.

Robert Ford passed several crucial bills during the first year of his political career (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Globe and Mail, it was in 2010 when Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem subject Robert Ford won the Toronto mayoral elections. After being elected as the mayor, Ford managed to pass multiple bills during his first year in office.

As reported by National News, during his first year in office, he privatised garbage pickup west of Yonge Street. Additionally, no property tax was increased in the year 2011. In the following years, property taxes were kept below the rate of inflation.

As reported by the Toronto Star, in 2013, Robert Ford and the City Council cancelled the Transit City plan. They instead initiated the Scarborough Subway Extension, which was approved and received financial support. However, at the end of Ford's political term, his powers were reduced after his substance abuse scandal was discovered.

Robert Ford's political career took a major turn after his substance abuse scandal.

Robert Ford was seen in a video smoking crack cocaine (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Toronto Star, the Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem subject, Ford registered himself as a candidate for the 2014 mayoral election on January 2, 2014. He went on to participate in the campaigns and debates, but had to take a leave of absence in May and June.

Reportedly, Ford was dealing with the issues of his substance abuse scandal, where a video showed him smoking crack cocaine. He returned in July, but received criticism from the media.

Robert Ford blamed the reporters for bringing out his substance abuse scandal (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Time, the Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem subject Robert Ford attacked the Toronto Star, calling the news outlet and its reporters pathological liars. Reportedly, some journalists revealed receiving death threats for reporting on Ford's substance abuse scandal.

In November 2013, Robert Ford admitted to using cocaine and crack, but denied being addicted to them. As reported by the National Post, it was on September 12, 2014, when Ford withdrew his candidacy midway, after discovering a tumour in his abdomen, which was later confirmed to be cancerous.

The Toronto Star reported on March 21, 2016, that Robert Ford announced that he had been admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital to be placed into palliative care. He passed away the next morning at the age of 46.

