Tulsa King season 2 finale ending explained: What happens to the General at the end?

The tenth and final episode of Tulsa King season 2, titled Reconstruction, was released on Paramount+, on November 17, 2024. The finale provides closure to many of the plot and character elements that have been a staple in season 2, and yet, other elements in the episode will surely leave fans wanting more.

The Tulsa King season 2 finale finally shows the conclusion of the gang war in Tulsa. At the same time, Chickie’s fate is revealed in a dramatic manner. The episode also brings a rather nicely executed twist in Dwight’s own life.

By the end of the episode, the General has firmly established his control over Tulsa. However, he gets arrested furtively right before the credits roll. The episode does not reveal why he is arrested or what lies next for him. What is certain, however, is that Dwight’s story is not yet over.

Tulsa King season 2 finale ending shows the General’s arrest

The Tulsa King season 1 finale showed Dwight’s arrest for allegedly bribing an officer of the law. Season 2 ends on a similar note. However, the reason for the arrest is not clearly spelled out in the latest episode.

As the episode nears its end, Dwight is arrested by several armed officials. They are most probably the FBI since midway into the episode, it is revealed that the FBI headquarters has asked the local branch for all the files pertaining to the General.

Also, several aspects related to the arrest are suggestive. For instance, Dwight is picked up in the middle of the night when he is sleeping with Margaret. Additionally, the entire operation is carried out in secret, not publicly like in the season 1 finale.

What could be the reason for his arrest?

While no answer is provided in the episode, Dwight, after his arrest, is told that from now onward, he would be working for them, “them” being the FBI. It is possible that the law enforcement agency would use Dwight to gather information on Bill Bevilaqua since it has been shown throughout Tulsa King season 2 that the FBI has been following the Kansas City gangster’s movements.

What happens to Dwight’s enemies in the finale?

Thresher is ousted by Dwight

In episode 9 of Tulsa King season 2, Dwight helped Thresher by eliminating Jackie Ming. In the finale, he takes possession of all of Thresher’s property. The latter wants to negotiate and strike a deal. However, the General is adamant and wants all of his business.

Thresher cannot help but relent. Dwight says that Thresher should stick to earning his oil money, and leave the underworld businesses to gangsters like him. Bevilaqua approaches Dwight asking for a 50 percent share of whatever he got from Thresher. Dwight sends him home with an assurance of 25 percent.

Chickie gets his comeuppance

Chickie needs to get Dwight back to New York if he is to get into the organization again. He approaches Dwight to that effect. However, Chickie’s arrogance and tactlessness irritate Dwight, and he sends Chickie out empty-handed. His ego hurt, Chickie approaches Bevilaqua and suggests that they should kill the General.

Bevilaqua, however, is smart enough to pick his allies; during an interaction with Dwight, Chickie gets agitated and Bevilaqua puts a bullet through his head. Thus, Chickie gets a sudden, almost unceremonious death in Tulsa King season 2. Bevilaqua then asks for 50 percent of Thresher’s shares again. Dwight, impressed by him, accepts the proposal.

The General is looking forward to happier times

Having taken care of all his enemies, Dwight can finally enjoy some good times. He spends time with his friends and family, delivering a merry speech on the occasion of Mitch starting his new car business. In that speech, the General highlights that he is thankful to his friends and family, and they would be handsomely rewarded with whatever the business in Tulsa fetches.

At the same time, it is clear that Dwight is intent on expanding his business operations, especially now that they have been rendered legal by Dwight’s smart choices. Thus, all seems to be going well for the General until he is arrested at the end of the episode.

