Twin Peaks soundtrack: A guide to every song in David Lynch's acclaimed series

After the recent passing of David Lynch, many of his works have come under the limelight, including his famed Twin Peaks series, which includes three seasons spread across decades, as well as a movie that was released in 1992. The entire surrealist mystery-horror series has now become a cult classic with many appreciators within the community of cinephiles.
There are almost too many elements that stand out in this David Lynch masterpiece, including its brilliant cast and approach to storytelling, and it also, of course, has David Lynch's signature touch. The series is also renowned for its incredible soundtrack, which was helmed by Angelo Badalamenti. David Lynch also worked on the music for the series.
The music of the series has also aged brilliantly, and it also won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance at the 1991 Grammy Awards.
Without further ado, let us go over the complete soundtrack for the series, with emphasis on the three seasons as well as the movie.
All the songs featured in Twin Peaks
Soundtrack from Twin Peaks (season 1)
- Twin Peaks Theme
- Laura Palmer's Theme
- Audrey's Dance
- The Nightingale (vocals by Julee Cruise)
- Freshly Squeezed
- The Bookhouse Boys
- Into the Night (vocals by Julee Cruise)
- Night Life in Twin Peaks
- Dance of the Dream Man
- Love Theme from Twin Peaks
- Falling (vocals by Julee Cruise)
Season Two Music and More (season 2)
- Love Theme Intro
- Shelly
- New Shoes
- High School Swing
- Hayward Boogie
- Blue Frank
- Audrey’s Prayer
- I’m Hurt Bad
- Cop Beat
- Harold’s Theme
- Barbershop
- Night Bells
- Just You
- Drug Deal Blues
- Audrey
- Josie and Truman
- Hook Rug Dance
- Packards’ Vibration
- Half Heart
- Laura’s Dark Boogie
- Dark Mood Woods / The Red Room
- Love Theme Farewell
Limited Event Series Original Soundtrack (season 3)
- Twin Peaks Theme
- American Woman (David Lynch remix)
- Laura Palmer's Theme (Love Theme from Twin Peaks)
- Accident / Farewell Theme
- Grady Groove
- Windswept (reprise)
- Dark Mood Woods / The Red Room
- The Chair
- Deer Meadow Shuffle
- Threnody to the Victims of Hiroshima
- Slow 30's Room
- The Fireman
- Saturday (instrumental)
- Headless Chicken
- Night
- Heartbreaking
- Audrey's Dance
- Dark Space Low
Fire Walk with Me (Film)
- Theme From Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me
- The Pine Float
- Sycamore Trees
- Don’t Do Anything (I Wouldn’t Do)
- A Real Indication
- Questions in a World of Blue
- The Pink Room
- The Black Dog Runs at Night
- Best Friends
- Moving Through Time
- Montage From Twin Peaks (Girl Talk / Birds in Hell / Laura Palmer’s Theme / Falling)
- The Voice of Love
What is the series all about?
A surrealist mystery-horror drama series that consists of both made-for-television episodes as well as a film in between, this remains one of David Lynch's most enduring works over the years. The first two seasons of the series were released from 1990 to 1991. It was followed by a feature film in 1992.
Decades later, the series got a third season in 2017, which effectively concluded the tale. The synopsis for the series reads:
"Dale Cooper, an eccentric FBI agent, visits a quaint little town, to investigate the murder of Laura Palmer, a 17-year-old school girl."
The primary cast of the series included Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Ontkean, Mädchen Amick, Richard Beymer, Lara Flynn Boyle, Sherilyn Fenn, and Warren Frost, among many others.
A newly released box set contains all the seasons and all the additional materials from David Lynch's enduring work. It is now available for purchase.