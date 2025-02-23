Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black part 2: Everything we know so far

Beauty in Black Part 2, the upcoming installment of the hit Netflix drama written and directed by Tyler Perry is set to be available for streaming on Thursday, March 6, 2024. The show is led by Taylor Polidore Williams playing Kimmie, a stripper, and Crystle Stewart, a cosmetics mogul.

The first season of the show comprises 16 episodes. All the episodes were reportedly filmed at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, between March and April last year. However, the showrunners split the season into two parts, releasing the first 8 episodes on October 24, 2024.

As per Variety, Beauty in Black debuted as the fourth-most-watched series in its first four days of release on Netflix. However, the massive popularity enjoyed by the show failed to translate into good ratings. It received a 52% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and 5.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

How to watch Beauty in Black Part 2?

Beauty in Black Part 2, comprising eight episodes, will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix starting March 6, 2025. The first eight episodes making up part 1 of the show are currently available on the platform. Viewers can access the extensive catalog of content on Netflix by subscribing to the platform with plans starting from $7.99 per month. For an ad-free experience, subscribers can upgrade to the Standard plan of $17.99 per month, while the premium plan comes at $24.99 and allows 4K streaming on 4 devices.

Exploring the plot of Beauty in Black

Beauty in Black follows Kimmie (played by Taylor Polidore Williams), a young stripper trying to improve her life, and Mallory (portrayed by Crystle Stewart), a successful businesswoman running a cosmetics empire. Their lives become tangled in a world full of family secrets, power struggles, and a hidden trafficking operation.

The first eight episodes show Kimmie getting close to Mallory’s husband Roy and his father Horace while working at her club, making her boss Body jealous. The latter resorts to threatening Kimmie about trafficking her sister, which results in an altercation between the two. On the other hand, Mallory struggles with her marriage falling apart while attempting to cover up an accident.

Beauty in Black part 2 will see Kimmi and Mallory finally get together as the show addresses unresolved storylines and intensifies the drama.

Looking at the cast of Beauty in Black Part 2

The cast of Beauty in Black Part 2 features a talented ensemble bringing the drama to life. Taylor Polidore Williams and Crystle Stewart reprise their roles of Kimmie and Mallory. Williams is known for starring in shows such as All American: Homecoming, and Wicked City. Stewart is a pageant titleholder known for starring in For Better or Worse from 2011-2017.

The duo is supported by Ricco Ross (Aliens) portraying Horace Bellaire, the manipulative patriarch of the Bellaire family, and Debbi Morgan (Power Book II: Ghost) as Olivia Bellaire, a matriarch with secrets. Their son and Mallory’s husband Roy is played by Julian Horton (National Champion), while his brother Charles is embodied by Steven G Norfleet (Watchmen).

Kimmie’s younger sister Sylvie is played by Bailey Tippen (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), and Tamera Kissen (House Party) continues as Body. Other actors in the series include Richard Lawson (Streets of Fire), and Terrell Carter (Shooter).

