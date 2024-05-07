Under the Bridge episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

In episode 4 of Under the Bridge, Reena Virk embarks the episode with a shocking statement about her death by Kelly Ellard on November 14, 1997. The episode explores multiple timelines to explain how Reena's family came to Canada and how their experiences shaped Reena's life.

In 1951, Reena's grandparents faced isolation and racism after moving to Canada from India, finding some solace in a local church. Thereafter, in 1979, Reena's parents, Manjit and Suman, met and fall in love despite cultural and familial challenges.

Furthermore, in 1997, Reena struggled with fitting in as her friends mocked her family's customs. Later, a theft accusation against her friends by her mother over missing earrings and a bird escalates the situation.

Reena's attempt to sever ties with her friends backfires, resulting in her falsely accusing her father of abuse. The episode ends with Manjit being arrested and Reena moving to a foster home, setting a tragic trajectory towards her eventual death.

Now, after the riveting developments of the last episode, the next episode, i.e., Under the Bridge episode 5, is slated to release on May 8, 2024.

When will Under the Bridge episode 5 be released?

Under the Bridge, episode 5, titled When the Heat Comes Down, will be released on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 12 a.m. PT. Below is the release schedule of the episode across all time zones:

Time zone Release date Release time Eastern Time Wednesday, May 8, 2024 3:00 AM Central Time Wednesday, May 8, 2024 2:00 AM Mountain Time Wednesday, May 8, 2024 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, May 8, 2024 8:00 AM Central European Time Wednesday, May 8, 2024 9:00 AM Eastern European Time Wednesday, May 8, 2024 10:00 AM

Where to watch Under the Bridge episode 5?

A still of the character Reena Virk from the show. (Image via Hulu)

Under the Bridge is available exclusively on Hulu. The show premiered on the streaming platform on April 17, 2024, with the first two episodes released together. This series is a Hulu original and will not be available on other streaming platforms. It's specifically tailored for viewers with a Hulu subscription.

What can fans expect from Under the Bridge episode 5?

A still of the character Josephine Bell from the show. (Image via Hulu)

Fans of the show have major progressions to look out for in Episode 5, having been shocked by happenings in Episode 4.

The upcoming episode will likely pick up with Reena Virk possibly moving into the Seven Oaks home, where she faces new challenges amidst the tense dynamics with Josephine, Kelly, and Dusty.

Notably, this transition occurs after her father, Manjit, is falsely accused and arrested due to Reena's coerced complaint of molestation.

Furthermore, the episode will likely delve into the emotional and legal turmoil that follows. Manjit, portrayed as determined and innocent, may seek legal avenues to clear his name while Reena grapples with guilt and the repercussions of her actions.

The episode could also explore how Josephine's influence and bullying intensify, pushing Reena toward a potential retraction of her false accusation.

The official synopsis of the episode reads as follows:

"Tensions rise as suspicions surround the teens; Rebecca and Cam hatch a plan, but an unexpected detour leads Rebecca down a strange rabbit hole, resulting in a new bond."

Overall, episode 5 will be pivotal, as it will set the stage for the unfolding drama in Reena Virk's life.

