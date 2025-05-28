Unknown Serial Killers of America episode 2: A detailed case overview

Unknown Serial Killers of America episode 2 explores the story of William Lester Suff, who was identified to have abused, mutilated, and murdered 13 women from 1986 to 1991. Most of Suff's victims were s*x workers, from Riverside County, California, with whom he indulged in se*ual transactions before killing them.

The victims were found dumped near the Lake Elsinore area, for which he received the nickname the Lake Elsinore Killer. Unknown Serial Killers of America episode 2 explores the investigation behind the crimes of William Suff, and how he was convicted for the crimes. The episode was released on May 25, 2025, and is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

The official synopsis of the Unknown Serial Killers of America episode 2 reads,

"In the '90s, a deranged killer stalks sex workers in Riverside, Calif., claiming the lives of 13 women; when a would-be victim describes the perp to police, the race is on to catch the murderous john before he strikes again."

What are the crimes of the Unknown Serial Killers of America episode 2 subject, William Suff?

Unknown Serial Killers of America subject William Suff killed his infant daughter

As reported by Associated Press, it was back in 1974 when William Suff was first convicted for the murder of his two-month-old daughter. Reportedly, Suff, along with his former wife Teryl Suff, was responsible for beating the infant to death.

However, as per the official court documents, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals excluded Teryl after not finding enough evidence against her. As reported by the LA Times, Teryl revealed that the Unknown Serial Killers of America subject William Suff was physically abusive during their marriage.

As per the New York Times, William Suff was found guilty of murdering his daughter. Reportedly, he was sentenced to 70 years behind bars. However, he was released on parole after 10 years in 1984.

The serial murders committed by William Suff

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, a s*x worker named Rhonda Jetmore was the first victim of William Suff. It was on January 10, 1989, when she indulged in a sexual transaction with the Unknown Serial Killers of America subject Suff.

However, soon after, they indulged in a violent debate, which turned physical. At one point in time, William Suff started choking her. However, she struck him with a flashlight and managed to get out through the door. Outside, a man who knew her helped to make her escape.

According to The Californian, between January 1989 and December 1991, William Suff murdered 12 women, including Kimberky Lyttle, Christina Leal, and Darla Jane Ferguson.

The victims were strangled, stabbed, and their bodies were dumped near Lake Elsinore or Riverside. Investigators said the women were found partially naked and posed, with most bodies in advanced stages of decomposition.

Investigation on the murders of the Unknown Serial Killers of America subject William Suff

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, investigators predicted that between the time of June 28, 1989, to December 23, 1991, William Suff was responsible for the torture, r*pe, and murder of over 12 more women. Reportedly, it was on January 9, 1992, when authorities stopped the Unknown Serial Killers of America subject Suff during a routine traffic check.

Upon inspecting his vehicle, the police retrieved a knife smeared in blood, along with other accessories that were connected to the serial murders. As reported by The New York Times, it was on July 19, 1995, that a Court in Riverside County found William Suff guilty of the murder of 12 women and attempted murder of 1 woman. However, investigators conveyed that he is connected to over 22 serial murders.

As reported by The New York Times, it was on October 26, 1995, when the Unknown Serial Killers of America subject William Suff was sentenced to death. He was imprisoned at San Quentin State Prison until further trials. His appeal in 2014 was rejected by the California Supreme Court.

As reported by Patch, it was in August 2024 when William Suff was connected to the murder of Cathy Ann Small. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Cathy was a 19-year-old girl residing in Lake Elsinore, whose dead body was discovered in South Pasadena back in 1986. Investigation on Suff's involvement in the murder is still in process.

Check out our other articles to learn more details about other cases on the Unknown Serial Killers of America.

