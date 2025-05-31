Unknown Serial Killers of America episode 3: A detailed case overview

Unknown Serial Killers of America episode 3 explores the story of Daniel Conahan, an American r*pist and serial killer. Conahan was linked to the murders of over 12 men but was convicted of only one. Most of his victims were gay men in the Charlotte County area of Florida.

Investigators connected Conahan to the Hog Trail Murders, and he also became the prime suspect in the killings of eight men known as the Fort Myers Eight. In 1996, Conahan was convicted on charges of kidnapping and first-degree murder.

The full investigation into Daniel Conahan's crimes is explored in Unknown Serial Killers of America episode 3. The episode is set to premiere on June 1, 2025, at 7 pm EST on Oxygen.

What is the story of the Unknown Serial Killers of America episode subject Daniel Conahan?

Conahan's parents took him to psychiatrists after finding out about his homosexuality (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Crime Library, the Unknown Serial Killers of America episode subject, Daniel Conahan, was born on May 11, 1954, and was raised in the neighborhood of Punta Gorda, Florida. During his teenage years, Conahan was discovered to be homosexual. Subsequently, his parents took him to various psychiatrists, viewing it as a disease.

In 1973, the Unknown Serial Killers of America episode subject Conahan graduated from Miami Norland High School. He went on to join the United States Navy in 1977 and was later stationed at the Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois.

In 1979, Conahan was put on trial after allegedly forcing naval officers to engage in s*x. He also got into a fight with a man and was discharged from his post for a few months, as reported by Crime Library.

Investigation into the murders of Unknown Serial Killers of America episode subject, Daniel Conahan

The Hog Trail Murders

As reported by NBC News, investigators found that Daniel Conahan was connected to the Hog Trail Murders, which took place between 1993 and 1996. Conahan was charged with the murder of one of the victims, Richard Montgomery.

As reported by Daily Crime, on April 17, 1996, a skull was discovered in Charlotte County, Florida. Authorities determined that the victim had been r*ped before being murdered. The mutilated body was later identified as that of a 21-year-old man named Richard Montgomery.

Authorities found that Richard was in connection with Daniel Conahan (Image via Pexels)

The victim's mother told authorities that, a few weeks before the murder, Richard had said he was on his way to meet a new friend—Daniel Conahan, the subject of Unknown Serial Killers of America.

Between February 1994 and October 19, 2000, authorities found the decomposing bodies of six more victims. The identified victims included Gerald "Larry" Lombard, William John "Bill" Melarago, Kenneth Lee Smith, William "Billy" Charles Patten, and Alejandro Narciso Lago. One of the victims could not be identified and was named Sarasota County Jane Doe.

Daniel Conahan was connected to the Fort Myers Eight

Eight body remains were found in the wooded region of Fort Myers (Image via Pexels)

As reported by NBC2, on March 23, 2007, authorities discovered eight skulls and skeletal remains in a wooded area in Fort Myers, Florida. This was the largest body discovery in the case and was named the First Myers Eight.

According to NBC2, the first two skulls were found by a property surveyor near the forested area around Arcadia and Rockfill Streets. The Fort Myers Police Department then conducted a search with police dogs and forensics, which led to the discovery of the remaining remains.

The Fort Myers Police Department found the bodies near the region where Stanley was taken by Daniel Conahan (Image via Pexels)

The identified victims included John Blevins, Erik David Kohler, Jonathan James Tihay, and Robert Ronald "Bobbie" Soden. As reported by NBC2, Stanley Burden, the prime witness during Daniel Conahan's trial, revealed he was attacked by Conahan less than a mile from where the skulls were found.

Investigation into the crimes of Unknown Serial Killers of America episode subject, Daniel Conahan

Payton revealed he was offered beer and pot by Daniel Conahan (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Crime Library, on May 8, 1996, a man named David Allen Payton contacted investigators. He revealed an incident from March 5, 1995, when Daniel Conahan offered him some beer and pot in his car. However, the Unknown Serial Killers of America subject Conahan soon turned the vehicle toward an isolated road.

Payton said he was able to escape from Conahan's advances. As reported by Crime Library, the Unknown Serial Killers of America subject was also connected to Stanley Burden's case in 1994.

Reportedly, Stanley Burden was tied to a tree with a rope and nearly strangled, but he managed to survive. On July 3, 1996, Daniel Conahan was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of Burden.

As reported by Crime Library, in February 1997, the Unknown Serial Killers of America subject Conahan was charged with the murder of Richard Allen Montgomery. The charges related to Stanley Burden were dropped, but he was charged with the abduction and murder of Montgomery from 1996.

On August 9, 1999, Daniel Conahan was brought before a jury. Stanley Burden was the star witness, providing testimony against the Unknown Serial Killers of America subject.

On August 17, 1999, Daniel Conahan was found guilty of kidnapping and first-degree premeditated murder. He was sentenced to death in November 1999.

The subject of Unknown Serial Killers of America is incarcerated at the Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, Florida (Image via Pexels)

Judge William Blackwell agreed to the proceedings on December 10, 1999. As reported by NBC, Daniel Conahan is currently incarcerated at the Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, Union County, Florida.

